Panasonic Continues Legacy as the Number One Microwave Brand in the U.S. with Announcement of HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven at CES 2022 This compact, versatile multi-oven can air fry, convection bake, steam, stew, ferment and more.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Panasonic announced the Panasonic HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven (NUSC180B) at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Designed to make even the most complicated dishes as easy as simply pressing a button, the HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven allows cooks of all levels, lifestyles, and ages to save time and prepare a wide range of delicious, healthy foods quickly and easily thanks to new and improved steam and convection functions, as well as a variety of cooking and cleaning programs.

Healthy Eating Made Easier

As more and more consumers become more health-conscious with their food decisions, HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven is an excellent addition to the kitchens of those who want to make healthy food at home. One of the healthiest ways to prepare food is by steam cooking, as it retains more of the nutrients found in food compared to boiling or frying. HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven has a newly increased 800ml water tank and a powerful boiler that together create a Powerful Steam feature to ensure the nutrients, moisture and flavor of food are retained. Depending on the type of dish being prepared, users can select from 2 Steam Modes: Steam-High for meat, root vegetables, and seafood for a maximum of 30 minutes, and Steam-Med(ium) for shrimp and chicken breast for a maximum of one hour.

Cook More Efficiently

Whether baking a rotisserie chicken, bread, or cake, users can save time by cooking or baking on two levels simultaneously with 2-Level Convection Cooking when preparing large quantities of food, making large groups happier at mealtime. The size of the HomeCHEF 7-in-1's fan has been increased* to 140mm and the structure of the fan has been improved* to circulate hot air more evenly, effectively, and powerfully throughout the unit and across the two levels. To ensure a uniform cooking experience – even when cooking on the two levels – users can select from a wider range of temperatures from 215°F-445°F.

Achieve a Tailored Cooking Experience

The HomeCHEF 7-in-1's cooking functions don't end with Steaming and Convection Baking. In fact, it includes two new modes that are unique cooking modes in this product category: Fermentation and Stew modes. There are two fermentation temperature settings available: 85°F and 100°F. The new 85°F setting is ideal for making hard crust breads that have difficult-to-control dough temperature and for secondary fermentation of croissants, whereas the 100°F setting is great for pizza dough. To stew, the steaming and convection functions are combined to help make dishes that need simmering for a long time, such as medicinal soups, easier.

Another new cooking mode is the Steam Convection mode, which sprays food with steam during the baking process to produce fluffier cakes and juicier meats. If a user is craving fries or chicken tenders, the Air Fry mode will cook these delicious and crispy foods, using a smaller amount of oil, making them healthier.

"Throughout the past year many of us have not only been cooking at home more but exploring more ways to cook. The new HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven allows users to easily air fry, bake, steam, stew and ferment a variety of dishes they may not have considered in the past, allowing them to experience a culinary adventure in their own homes and making cooking more fun," said Hiroko Watanabe, Appliance Product Manager.

For a quick fix on more time intensive dishes, users can choose from 18 pre-set menu options to make dishes like Steamed Fish, Teriyaki Chicken Wings and Cheesecake. Finally, when it's time to clean up, there are six pre-set cleaning options to choose from to sanitize dinnerware and baby bottles.

User-Friendly for Cooks of All Lifestyles and Ages

Designed to fit in small spaces, HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven has an improved inner capacity of 0.7 cubic feet / 20L* to enable cooking of more and larger items. It has a bright LED lamp and a large, easy-to-read Control Panel that display the various programs by navigating with the four buttons located to the right of the panel. It also comes with two metal trays and two wire racks.

The Panasonic HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven (NUSC180B) will be available on Amazon and Costco.com for $499.99 in April 2022.

*Compared to Panasonic NU-SC100, sold in other regions

