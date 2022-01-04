Panasonic Introduces LZ2000 OLED TV for 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Panasonic OLED TV

- Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch sizes

- Tuned in Hollywood custom "Master OLED Pro" configuration to deliver more in mid-level brightness

- New gaming features include a Game Control Board, automatic NVIDIA GPU detection, latency improvements for 60Hz gaming, and HDMI2.1 compatibility out of the box

- Ambient light temperature picture optimization and smoother Auto AI mode with additional support from external devices

- Array speakers with directional audio, and built-in, multi-side firing speakers that deliver a superb surround sound experience and Dolby Atmos®

- "Tuned by Technics" sound system developed by engineers from Panasonic's acclaimed audio brand, Technics

Today, Panasonic announced the launch of its flagship OLED TV, the LZ2000, available in 55-inch, 65-inch and for the first time 77-inch sizes.

Thanks to its Hollywood tuning and superb color accuracy, Panasonic OLED TVs are the best choice to view films and high-quality TV series. With the new Game Control Board settings, automatic NVIDIA GPU detection, improved 60Hz latency and HDMI2.1 support, the LZ2000 is a gaming TV powerhouse.

Panasonic delivers optimum picture and sound quality regardless of how or what content is being viewed with its nuanced picture optimization based on the ambient light color temperature and smoother Auto AI genre detection.

The improvement of the front-firing speakers also unlocks new usability allowing sounds to be directed accurately within a room.

PICTURE OPTIMIZED FOR TIME OF DAY OF VIEWING

The LZ2000 OLED TV has advanced sensors that detect the ambient room light color temperature and adjusts the picture to deliver a natural experience while watching throughout the day. This new feature builds on Panasonic's Auto AI mode, introduced last year, which uses Artificial Intelligence that in real time identifies the content being played and automatically optimizes both picture and sound quality, without the user needing to manually adjust settings.

The new sensor works together with the HCX Pro AI processor to adjust tone individually in the most realistic way based on the ambient light, to deliver a more comfortable nighttime viewing experience. The HCX Pro AI chip preserves colors with which the human eye is familiar, such as skin tones, to ensure a natural picture.

Auto AI mode now auto-detects what type of content you are watching, and automatically optimizes the picture and sound quality more seamlessly. For example, if you're watching high-quality film content, you are transported to the cinema. But if you're watching a sports game, the LZ2000 OLED TV will detect that and take you virtually to the stadium itself.

CINEMA QUALITY TUNED IN HOLYWOOD

The LZ2000 OLED TV's new 77-inch size is called the 'Master OLED Pro – Cinema Size.'

All three sizes use the latest generation of "Master OLED Pro" configuration to deliver even more brightness to improve in picture quality processing. The result increases mid-level brightness delivering more pop from HDR and improved accuracy in reproducing details in brighter areas.

The new LZ2000 OLED TV represents the combination of Panasonic's technical accuracy made possible by Japanese knowhow and engineering with the color-tuning skills of Stefan Sonnenfeld, founder and CEO of Company 3. Sonnenfeld is a trusted collaborate of some of the world's best filmmakers. He is among a handful of leading artists who has championed the power of color grading to tell stories and communicate emotion. Described by NPR as a "da Vinci of the movies," Sonnenfeld has applied his skills as a colorist to many of the most acclaimed and popular features of the past decade, including "A Star is Born," "Wonder Woman," "Man of Steel," "Beauty and the Beast," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Jurassic World," "300" and many more. Like many other leading colorists and post-production houses, he uses Panasonic OLED screens as large-format client reference monitors.

The LZ2000 OLED TV supports a very wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, Filmmaker Mode, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG Photo, the still image format which brings still photography into the HDR world.

AUDIO IMPROVEMENTS – DIRECTIONAL SOUND

The LZ2000 OLED TV introduces directional sound in addition to Panasonic's 360° Soundscape all-in-one TV audio package capable of delivering Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience. The multiple built-in upward-firing, side-firing, and front-firing speaker units produce a spatial soundstage with Dolby Atmos content.

Panasonic, the first TV brand to introduce built-in upward-firing and side-firing speaker, has improved its sound quality with new array speakers that run the entire length of the TV for an immersive sound experience.

These array speakers offer a number of benefits, including a wider sound stage with more precise, clear audio and directional sound. Using a simple-to-use GUI, the LZ2000 OLED TV makes it possible to adjust the relative loudness of the audio in different parts of the room. It comes with three modes:

- Pinpoint mode which allows the sound to be directed to one specific point

- Area mode which allows you to shift the sound to a group of people in a specific area of the room

- Spot mode which boosts the volume in one particular spot while others can still hear the sound

The LZ2000 OLED TV's superb directional sound can direct sound away from sleeping children as well as boost the volume for viewers who are hard of hearing.

IMPROVEMENTS TO GAMING EXPERIENCE

Panasonic's LZ2000 OLED TV delivers even more improvements for the growing number of gamers who choose Panasonic TVs as their gaming monitor of choice.

A new feature, the Game Control Board, collects all relevant game settings and information in one place and presents them as an overlay over the game so that you never need to leave the game to access them. It can be programmed to be accessed by just one click on the remote control by assigning it to the customizable "my App" button.

The Game Control Board overlay provides access to the following key features and information in real-time:

- Information: This option displays all the information coming from the source game, such as frame rate, HDR metadata, and chroma sub-sampling data.

- Dark Visibility Enhancer: Allows the gamer to granularly adjust the near black portion of dark scenes, making it easier to see the route forward or detect enemies hiding in the shadows.

- HDR Tonemap: This shows the current HDR tone-mapping settings, which include "Off" (game console is managing the tone-mapping); "On" (TV is managing the tone-mapping); or Dynamic (TV analyses incoming frames in real time and produces dynamic tone-mapping on a scene-by-scene basis, even when source is static HDR).

- Input Lag and VRR: Display and adjust Input Lag and VRR settings.

- Viewing Mode: Allows the gamer in real time to change the viewing mode and see the effect live in order to select the appearance he or she prefers.

Panasonic has reduced the input lag for 60Hz games, which are supported by the majority of games consoles through the new `60Hz Refresh Mode'.

Out of the box, the LZ2000 OLED TV will support key HDMI2.1 features such as High Frame Rate (HFR) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) at 120Hz in full 4K resolution. This makes the LZ2000 OLED TV the ideal match for the latest gaming consoles. Thanks to VRR support, the LZ2000 OLED TV can solve many of the potential console-side problems such as judder and tearing if rendered resolution and LOD (level of detail) is too high, or there are too many effects or objects rendered at the same time. With VRR ON, the TV and the console synchronize the frame pacing to provide a smoother experience.

MY HOME SCREEN 7.0 IMPROVEMENTS

The LZ2000 OLED TV features the latest iteration of Panasonic's highly evaluated smart TV OS, My Home Screen 7.0 which supports all major video streaming services and includes accessibility improvements along with a new myScenery function that includes a selection of calming images 1 and videos captured by the Joy Foundation from all over the globe. 2

The LZ2000 OLED TV has an easy access settings menu that contains voice control, audio descriptions, audio dialogue enhancements and hard of hearing subtitle features to improve TV accessibility.3

1 In collaboration with LoungeV Studio ( www.loungev.com )

2 Production/editing: Healing Garden / Joy Foundation, inc.; Creative Producer: Keiichiro Kita; Field Recording: Satoru Nakada, Takuya Mori; Edit& Mix: Team KJR Studio; Editorial supervision: The Society for Harmonic Science ( https://www.sound-healing.jp/ )

3 This paragraph refers to the European and UK model of the LZ2000.

