Subaru of America, Inc. Reports December and 2021 Year-end Sales Results

December 2021 – Best month ever for BRZ

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 51,146 vehicle sales for December 2021, a 19.5 percent decrease compared with December 2020 (63,558) as Subaru continues to face supply chain shortages. For the full year, Subaru sold 583,810 vehicles, a 4.6 percent decrease compared with calendar year 2020. These results are reflective of the impact the semiconductor shortage has had on the automobile industry.

"2021 is now in the record books and we know it could have been so much better had we not had to deal with the microchip shortage and the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "While it wasn't the year we were expecting, our retailers, distributor partners and colleagues at Subaru of America and Subaru Corporation stepped up to the challenge and delivered an industry leading purchase and ownership experience to our customers. We look forward to improving conditions in 2022 which should allow us to return to growth mode."

In 2021, Forester was the top performer by volume with 154,723 annual sales, followed closely by Outback with 154,623 vehicle sales. Crosstrek finished the year with sales of 127,466, up 6.5 percent compared to 2020. The 3-row Ascent SUV added 59,980 annual sales in 2021. On the performance side, the automaker's WRX/STI models achieved annual sales of 27,141, a 28 percent increase, while BRZ added 2,320 sales, a two (2) percent increase compared with 2020. The BRZ sports coupe, redesigned for MY2022, also achieved its best December ever.

"2021 was a challenging year for the automotive industry and our Subaru retailers rallied to achieve solid results," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "For 2022, we're confident our production capability will improve, and an exciting lineup of new vehicles, including the all-new Wilderness models in the Forester and Outback carlines, the all-new BRZ and WRX, as well as the first ever Subaru EV, the Solterra, continues to build enthusiasm and interest in Subaru."

With five completely new or refreshed models launched in 2021 – including the BRZ, Forester, Forester Wilderness, Outback Wilderness, and WRX – the Subaru brand is poised to attract new customers while continuing to deliver safety, versatility and reliability to its loyal customer base. The all-new 2023 Subaru Solterra EV, featuring the automaker's legendary standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and an estimated EV range of more than 220 miles, will be available in mid-2022.

Carline Dec-21 Dec-20 % Chg Dec-21 Dec-20 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 13,930 16,006 -13.0% 154,723 176,996 -12.6% Impreza 4,156 3,970 4.7% 34,791 43,628 -20.3% WRX/STI 2,037 1,968 3.5% 27,141 21,178 28.2% Ascent 6,088 6,692 -9.0% 59,980 67,623 -11.3% Legacy 1,729 2,522 -31.4% 22,766 27,240 -16.4% Outback 12,643 17,272 -26.8% 154,623 153,294 0.9% BRZ 1,069 171 525.2% 2,320 2,267 2.3% Crosstrek 9,494 14,957 -36.5% 127,466 119,716 6.5% TOTAL 51,146 63,558 -19.5% 583,810 611,942 -4.6%

December sales were supported by the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event where the automaker donates $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation or a hometown charity selected by participating Subaru retailers. In the program's 14th consecutive year, Subaru and participating retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $225 million donated to charities since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008. Final 2021 Share the Love Event donation results are expected in March.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

