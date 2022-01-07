Navy Mutual Is Great Place to Work Certified™ for a Second Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual"), the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, announced that it is Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM for the second year in a row. This achievement recognizes the rewarding workplace culture that makes Navy Mutual one of the most trusted providers of life insurance, financial education, and veterans services to servicemembers and their families.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The certification is based on a Culture Brief and anonymous survey completed by employees. Of Navy Mutual's employees, 93% say it is a great place to work and 97% say that they feel good about the ways that Navy Mutual contributes to the community. Service, culture, and dedication to Navy Mutual's mission were recurring themes noted by employees in the Great Place to Work's Trust Index Survey.



"At Navy Mutual, we work hard to foster a culture of service. The recognition from Great Place to Work is the result of the team and the actions and choices they make every day," said Navy Mutual President and CEO, retired Rear Admiral Brian Luther, USN. "It is our mission to provide for those who protect our country, and that promise is not something we take lightly. I'm proud to work with such a dedicated group of individuals."

Navy Mutual's small size and collaborative environment contribute to employee happiness and foster the caring community that is Navy Mutual. To learn more about opportunities at Navy Mutual, visit Navy Mutual Careers.



Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership and outstanding customer satisfaction and retention ratings. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

