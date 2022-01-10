Skanska builds the Portal North Bridge replacement in New Jersey, USA, for USD 1.09B, about SEK 9.4B

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, as part of a joint venture with Traylor Bros., Inc., signed a contract with NJ TRANSIT to build the Portal North Bridge replacement in Hudson County, New Jersey, USA. The total contract is worth USD 1.56B. Skanska's share of the contract is worth USD 1.09B, about SEK 9.4B, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The contract includes the replacement of the existing Portal North Bridge with a new two-track fixed structure crossing directly over the Hackensack River. The new bridge will rise more than 50-feet, or 15 meters, over the river, doubling the height of the existing bridge, and, including the approaches, will span nearly 2.5 miles, or 4 kilometers, of the Northeast Corridor.

The new Portal North Bridge will be constructed adjacent to the existing structure. The proposed improvements include the decommissioning and removal of the existing Portal Bridge, new rail bridges over adjacent roadways, retaining walls, access roads, construction access platforms, new track configuration, traction power supply and distribution, and catenary and communication support structures.

Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2022 and is scheduled for completion during the third quarter 2027.

