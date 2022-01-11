Color Street Foundation Pledges $1M to March of Dimes to Improve Maternal and Infant Health Supports March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement™ to Help Advance Nonprofit's Mission

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, the Color Street Foundation , the charitable arm of Color Street , is honored to announce a year-long partnership with March of Dimes to support families affected by birth defects and promote maternal and infant health.

Two limited-edition nail polish strips, Precious Gift and Hold Me Close, will help start the conversation and raise awareness for the cause. Through its $1 million pledge, Color Street is serving as the National Signature Partner for March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement™ and supporting the nonprofit's research, programs, education and advocacy aimed at improving health and outcomes for moms and babies. In January and the months ahead, the Color Street community will come together to support the health of moms and babies and help every family get the best possible start.

"Through the Color Street Foundation, I am proud of what we do as a company to support so many important causes," said Fa Park, Color Street Founder and CEO. "At Color Street, our Stylists encourage each other, lift each other up, and support others. This is a key to our success. We will now come together as a Color Street community to make a big difference in the lives of families, moms, and babies. Along with our largest financial pledge to date, I am proud to announce our partnership with March of Dimes and support the work they do."

About The Color Street Foundation

Established in 2018, The Color Street Foundation benefits a variety of charitable causes at the national and local level. As a national brand, with a dedicated team of 130,000 Stylists, Color Street takes pride in raising awareness and moving the conversation forward for important causes. Over the past 3 years, the Color Street Foundation has donated over $4.3 million dollars to 54 charity partners through 24 awareness campaigns.

About Color Street Nail Strips

Color Street nail strips are made of 100% real nail polish and created from start to finish in a manufacturing facility in Clifton, NJ. Color Street is revolutionizing how people do their nails by taking the hassle, dry time, and mess out of the application process. Chip-resistant strips are created with globally patented technology and a formula that contains a base coat, color coat, and top coat all in one. The result: a salon-quality manicure in minutes.

About Color Street

The technology behind Color Street was created in 1988 by Fa Park, who observed how much time women wasted waiting for nail polish to set and the difficulty of obtaining a perfect manicure. Determined to make this process faster and flawless, Mr. Park, after years of research and refinement, created patented Nail Strips made with real nail polish that apply in seconds, don't require tools, and are immediately dry to the touch.

About March Of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support.

