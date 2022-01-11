Rumble Breaks its Weekly Video Consumption & Uploading Records

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the online video platform Rumble announced that it reached new highs for user engagement during the week of January 3rd to 9th, 2022. The company posted record weekly video bandwidth consumption and also saw the most-ever videos uploaded to the platform in a week.

These records come on the heels of multiple announcements from last week, including the decision by Senator Rand Paul to drop YouTube in favor of Rumble and the announcement by Matt Kohrs, a popular financial livestreaming voice and one of the largest creators by Super Chat revenue on YouTube, to make Rumble and Locals his preferred platforms.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. See https://corp.rumble.com for more information about Rumble.

