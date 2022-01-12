Envision a Smarter Tomorrow - Today.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened, Inc. is excited to announce our partnership with ARGO Systems, LLC to create an integrated joint venture, Envisioned Group.

With the nation recently passing some of the most progressive legislations of our time in improving transportation, energy, and other critical infrastructure systems across the US - Envisioned Group aims to bring on strategic partners and lead in developing solutions to the digital transformation of our cities and infrastructure.

Enlightened's CEO Antwanye Ford states that "this partnership allows us to be a leader in this growing industry as we watch the convergence of tech, construction and engineering. We need to protect our infrastructure from cyber attacks, while ensuring that the systems that control our infrastructure is integrated and information is shared."

ARGO Systems President Farhan Ismail states that "We are excited and proud to partner with Enlightened Inc. Leveraging technology and data to efficiently build connected smart infrastructures and communities is more important now, than ever before. The collaboration between our organizations will help pave the way for advancements in the next generation of smart infrastructure solutions."

Bringing to the table a wealth of knowledge, the award-winning Information Technology (IT) Consulting firm Enlightened, Inc. helps clients solve complex business problems by leveraging technology. Through total commitment to the industry, Enlightened's leadership strive to ensure only the best solutions and services are provided, thus having a measurable impact on their client's investment.

ARGO Systems, LLC has built a reputation as a premier Construction and Engineering services firm with the capabilities to successfully execute nationwide and international projects, bringing best practices and successful project execution to a wide variety of customers. ARGO's robust teams are staffed with skilled and experienced tradesmen equipped with an abundance of hands-on experience with sensitive construction and maintenance projects.

For more information, please visit www.envisionedgroup.co

For more information, contact Antwanye Ford at (202) 728-7190 x300 or at aford@envisionedgroup.co

View original content:

SOURCE Enlightened, Inc.