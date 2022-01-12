Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q4 and full year 2021 report

- Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 25, 2022

- Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 25, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 25, 2022.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CET (8:00 AM GMT London, 3:00 AM EST New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question, dial:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 566 426 51 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200 883 685)

International/UK: +44 (0)333 300 0804 (Toll-free UK: 0800 358 9473)

US: +1 631 913 1422 (Toll-free US: +1 855 85 70686)

PIN code: 67215644#

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the briefing starts.

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

