Attain Sports and Entertainment Acquires Bowie Baysox and Frederick Keys

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Sports and Entertainment – Maryland Baseball, LLC announced that it has purchased the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, located in Bowie, Maryland, and the Frederick Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team that competes in the MLB Draft League, located in Frederick, Maryland effective January 1, 2022.

Led by owners Greg Baroni, CEO and Principal General Partner, and Richard Roberts, President and General Partner, Attain Sports and Entertainment's mission is to present baseball as affordable family entertainment with a commitment to community engagement, customer service, innovation, and the professional development of its employees. Baseball fans and respected members of the consulting and technology industries, Baroni and Roberts are dedicated to investing in both the Baysox and the Keys to include increased community outreach, stadium enhancements, and a focus on the fan experience.

"As a Maryland resident of more than 30 years, I have deep roots in the region and am excited by the opportunity to bring next-level baseball experiences to our area," said Baroni. "Throughout my career, I've had a passion for building great teams, and this is a natural extension of that focus. The Baysox and Keys offer a pipeline opportunity to the Major Leagues and continue the tradition of providing quality entertainment to families and communities. It's about building teams and serving the players and fans, and that resonates with me."

Baroni is founder and CEO of Attain Partners, as well as co-founder of Attain, LLC, which sold its federal business division in 2021. Before founding Attain, Baroni held senior roles at KPMG, KPMG Consulting, and Unisys Corporation. Roberts is Chief Financial Officer of Attain Partners, and previously spent more than 30 years in senior roles with BearingPoint, KPMG Consulting, and KPMG.

Baroni and Roberts purchased both the Bowie Baysox and Frederick Keys from previous owner Ken Young. Young maintains ownership of the Albuquerque (NM) Isotopes, Biloxi (MS) Shuckers, and Norfolk (VA) Tides.

"It's not just about baseball, it's about providing family fun entertainment—Attain Sports and Entertainment understands that and is positioned to invest in the Baysox and Keys to further enhance the teams' impact on their communities and fans," said Young. "I am confident that the teams are in great hands with Greg and Rich, each of whom bring a proven track record of success throughout their impressive careers. I'm excited to watch them build on the momentum that we've created."

About the Bowie Baysox

The Bowie Baysox are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles and play in the Double-A Northeast. The team plays their home games at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland. The 2022 home season begins on Friday, April 8 at 7:05p against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Season and group tickets are now available for the 2022 season. For more information, please call 301.805.6000 or visit us online at www.baysox.com.

About the Frederick Keys

The Frederick Keys are a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League. The team plays their home games at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, Maryland. The 2022 home season begins on Thursday, June 2 at 7:00p against the Trenton Thunder. Season and group tickets are now available for the 2022 season. For more information, please call 301.662.0013 or visit us online at www.frederickkeys.com.

About Attain Sports and Entertainment

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Sports and Entertainment – Maryland Baseball, LLC owns and manages the Bowie (MD) Baysox and Frederick (MD) Keys baseball teams. The company was formed in 2021 to present baseball as affordable family entertainment with a commitment to community engagement, customer service, innovation, and the professional growth development of its employees. For more information, please visit www.attainse.com.

