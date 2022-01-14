Deepak Chopra Stars on GOBankingRates' New Live Richer™ Podcast, featuring Uplifting Life & Money Advice from Today's Brightest Thinkers In its inaugural season, 'Live Richer' taps celebrities, athletes and thought leaders for honest, practical insights on life, meaning and money

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates is excited to announce the initial season of their first podcast, Live Richer™ with host, Jaime Catmull. The Live Richer™ podcast invites successful, high-profile personalities to share their inspirational money stories and what living richer means to them.

The Live Richer™ podcast tackles a wide range of subjects that affect listeners’ daily lives like inflation, real estate, budgeting, Covid-19, social security and much more

"In a time when so many people are struggling and worried about their future and negativity fills the airwaves," said Catmull, who's spent more than a decade as a thought leader in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates , Forbes and other notable outlets. "I wanted to do a podcast that not only answers people's toughest money questions, but uplifts and inspires people."

With guests Rachel Cruze and Minority Mindset's Jaspreet Singh , and notable figures like Olympian Apolo Ohno later this year, the Live Richer™ podcast tackles a wide range of subjects that affect listeners' daily lives like inflation, real estate, budgeting, Covid-19, social security and much more. The just-launched third episode features world-renowned mental health guru, Deepak Chopra MD, founder of The Chopra Foundation , a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism and Chopra Global , a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality.

"The Live Richer Podcast is a must for the personal finance world. We want people to feel like they can achieve whatever life they desire by evolving in what it personally means to 'live rich' for themselves," said Amen Oyiboke-Osifo, Executive Producer of the Live Richer™ podcast. "I really want people to listen to the podcast and not feel far removed from the discussions; but feel like they're in the room with Jaime and our guests having a real conversation."

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com .

