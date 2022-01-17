- SLING Arabic subscribers can access millions of Arabic songs with Anghami Plus through a three-month free trial of the music streaming service

SLING TV Arabic partners with music streaming platform Anghami to offer the ultimate Arabic entertainment experience - SLING Arabic subscribers can access millions of Arabic songs with Anghami Plus through a three-month free trial of the music streaming service

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV , the leading provider of international news and entertainment in the U.S., today announced its partnership with Anghami, the largest Arabic music streaming platform in the world. The platform is now available to SLING Arabic customers.

Sling Television (PRNewsfoto/Sling TV L.L.C.)

SLING Arabic users can access Anghami Plus through a three-month free trial of the leading music streaming service.

Founded in Lebanon and operating in most major global markets with 70 million users, Anghami recently launched in the U.S. with a large catalog of popular songs catering to Arabs and the Arab diaspora.

The partnership between Anghami and SLING will offer each services' subscribers special access to extended free trials and bespoke offers on paid, premium content, providing Arabic consumers the ultimate Arabic music and TV entertainment experience in the U.S.

"We are constantly looking at ways to provide the best content available to our SLING Arabic customers," said Liz Riemersma, VP, of International, SLING TV. "Our partnership with Anghami allows us to provide the best Arabic music streaming experience to our customers, and adds tremendous value to our offering as well."

Now, for a limited time, SLING TV's Al Ostoura subscribers are eligible to redeem a three-month free trial subscription to Anghami Plus, with access to more than 30 million Arabic songs. Additionally, Anghami Plus U.S. subscribers are eligible to redeem a one-month free trial subscription to SLING's Al Ostoura pack, which includes more than 130 premium Arabic TV channels plus Shahid VIP, the leading Arabic SVOD platform.

"Our goal is to bring Arabic Music and content to Arabs around the world! Our users want to stay connected and Anghami offers that with its Arabic content and product features," said Mary Ghobrial, COO, Anghami. Anghami CEO, Eddy Maroun, adds, "As we launch Anghami on NASDAQ, we celebrate with our users offering them this special promotion with SLING TV".

SLING TV is America's leading provider of international and multicultural programming, with content from 27 countries in over 20 languages, starting at only $5 per month. To learn more about these offers, please visit here .

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in over 20 languages. Additionally, SLING offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

