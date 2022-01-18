Axon Announces New Consumer TASER Device That Alerts Emergency Dispatch When Fired The TASER® Bolt 2™ features a discreet design and enhanced features for improved accuracy in low light.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TASER Self-Defense , the consumer division of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the TASER Bolt 2 , the latest energy weapon in its self-defense product line.

The TASER® Bolt 2™ features a discreet design and enhanced features for improved accuracy in low light.

With this launch, TASER Self-Defense pushes the boundaries of what's possible in personal safety devices. The Bolt 2 features a 15-foot range, discreet design, enhanced features for improved accuracy in low-light, and the ability to alert emergency dispatch when discharged (when paired with a companion app).

Using the same technology trusted by public safety, the TASER Bolt 2 can immobilize attackers for up to 30 seconds, and features LASER targeting and a high lumen light for night time usage. Additionally, upon discharging the Bolt 2, a companion app can alert dispatchers that a paired weapon has been discharged and provides GPS location that is directly transmitted to police.

"We are excited to announce the launch of this next generation personal safety device that will allow customers to protect themselves with confidence," says Matt Angorn, VP of Axon Consumer Products. "The enhancements and safety features of the TASER Bolt 2 non-lethal energy weapon will provide civilians with peace of mind and the ability to safely protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities."

The new Bolt 2 was designed to be discreet. The new non-gun form factor, straight edges and soft-touch finish make it easy to carry. The device also features a safety cap designed to prevent unintended discharges.

"Axon was founded with the mission to protect life," says Rick Smith, CEO and founder of Axon. "We are committed not only to offering safe, effective and easy-to-use personal self-defense products, but also educating consumers on ways to help protect themselves and avoid dangerous situations."

The TASER Bolt 2 includes access to a network of certified instructors for training and support as well as the Safe Escape Replacement Guarantee* , which provides free replacement of any device lost after being discharged in self-defense.

The TASER Bolt 2 costs $449 and is available for preorder starting today and will start shipping in Spring. Axon will be showcasing the TASER Bolt 2 along with other consumer products at SHOT Show in Las Vegas on January 18-21, at booth number 43250.

About TASER Self-Defense

TASER Self-Defense is the consumer division of Axon, the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies based in Scottsdale, AZ. The company was founded in 1993 with one mission: Protect Life. TASER Self-Defense products are built with the same technology used by law-enforcement, adapted for civilian self-defense. Visit TASER.com to learn more about the company and its innovative products. See TASER Terms & Conditions.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Instagram is a trademark of Instagram, LLC. TASER, Bolt 2, Axon Protect and Protect Life are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow TASER Self-Defense here:

https://www.facebook.com/taserselfdefense/ TASER Self-Defense on Facebook:

https://www.instagram.com/taserselfdefense/ TASER Self-Defense on Instagram:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Corinne Clark

Public Relations Manager

Press@Axon.com

The TASER® Bolt 2™ features a discreet design and enhanced features for improved accuracy in low light.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axon