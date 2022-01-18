DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Closing of $1.5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Baa3/BBB Investment Grade Notes

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today announced the closing on January 14, 2022, of its previously announced offering of $750 million of 3.15% senior notes due 2032 and $750 million of 4.1% senior notes due 2052.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may in the future include repurchases of its existing 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2025, which were issued in April 2020, or common stock.

In addition, on January 14, 2022, the Company entered into a new credit agreement, providing for a $1.6 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. In connection with this, the Company terminated all commitments and repaid all obligations under its $1.855 billion secured revolving credit facility.

"We are very pleased with our inaugural long term investment grade debt transaction. With the completion of this offering, we have further strengthened our financial position, providing us flexibility to pursue our robust growth agenda," said Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company's future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's use of proceeds from the notes offering.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact on our business, operations and financial results due to the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential impact due to disruptions in our and our vendors' supply chains and due to restrictions imposed by federal, state, and local governments in response to increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in areas in which we operate; changes in consumer discretionary spending; the extent to which changes in consumer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue and whether new trends will emerge after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; store closures and other impacts to our business resulting from civil disturbances; investments in omni-channel growth not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; risks relating to private brands and new retail concepts; investments in business transformation initiatives not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; the amount devoted to strategic investments and the timing and success of those investments; inventory turn; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers, including an increase in promotional activity; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and the ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in stores and online; the impact of a high rate of inflation on our business; changes in existing tax, labor, foreign trade and other laws and regulations, including those imposing new taxes, surcharges, or tariffs; limitations on the availability of attractive retail store sites; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information; website downtime, disruptions or other problems with the eCommerce platform, including interruptions, delays or downtime caused by high volumes of users or transactions, deficiencies in design or implementation, or platform enhancements; disruptions or other problems with information systems; increasing direct competition from vendors, and increasing product costs due to various reasons, including foreign trade issues, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and increasing prices for raw materials due to inflation; the loss of key personnel, including Edward W. Stack, Executive Chairman, or Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer; developments with sports leagues, professional athletes or sports superstars, including disruptions and cancellations due to COVID-19; weather-related disruptions and seasonality of the Company's business; and risks associated with being a controlled company.

For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's actual results, see the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 24, 2021, and our Quarterly Report filed with the SEC on November 23, 2021. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 30, 2021, the Company operated 734 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com .

