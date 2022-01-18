Introducing YumVs Zero, the First-Ever Gummy Multivitamin Specially Formulated for People with Diabetes

Revolutionary new product, now available at retail, features special formulation of vitamins and minerals typically deficient in people with diabetes.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YumVs Zero Diabetic Multivitamin is the first-ever daily dietary gummy supplement specially formulated for adults with diabetes, containing 14 essential vitamins and minerals vital for health and wellness, including those commonly deficient in diabetics. More than just a sugar-free vitamin, YumVs Zero Diabetic Gummy Multivitamins contain Vitamins C, A, D3, E, B12, plus Chromium, Thiamine, Folate and Magnesium with ZERO of the bad stuff: 0 sugars or sugar alcohols, 0 artificial flavors, 0 gluten, 0 GMOs.

"We are thrilled to bring this product to the hundreds of millions of American adults who have diabetes or are prediabetic," states Asher Tyberg, CEO of Teelah Corporation, the maker of YumVs Zero supplements. "Sugar-free gummy vitamins are a tremendously popular platform of supplements due to their great taste, but their sugar content placed these off limits for people with diabetes and those watching sugar content. Not only is this a sugar-free option, it's the first time we've formulated a product to address the specific deficiencies that can be seen in people with diabetes. It's exciting and our retail partners have really gotten behind this innovation, pushing to get the product on shelves as fast as possible."

YumVs Zero Diabetic Gummy Multivitamins contain 14 essential vitamins and minerals, as well as the vitamins and minerals important for people with diabetes, including:

Magnesium: helps maintain blood sugar levels

Thiamine: aids in insulin production

Chromium: may improve glucose levels and A1C percentages

Vitamin B12: often deficient in people with diabetes, it can improve heart health

For those adults who are prediabetic, or just monitoring their sugar intake, YumV's Zero Gummy Multivitamins are delicious, sugar-free and keto-friendly. The natural raspberry-flavored chewable gummies have 0g net carbs. Additionally, YumVs Zero Diabetic Gummy Multivitamins are made with only the highest-quality, natural ingredients. Packed with nutritional value, YumVs Zero gummy vitamins are sugar free, non-GMO, gluten free, gelatin free and contain only naturally sourced flavors and colors. YumVs Zero Diabetic Gummy Multivitamins are available at Walgreens, Amazon.com and https://yumvs.com/product/diabetic-multivitamin-gummies/. Serving size: 2 Gummies. 60 count per bottle.

