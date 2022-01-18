Linq Analytics Extends Master Data Management and FP&A Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linq Analytics, LLC, a provider of software and services for adaptive customer data management and analytics, announced today its acquisition of certain assets of Altius, Inc., a privately-held company with US offices in Sugar Land, TX. Altius' Flex™ suite of planning and Master Data Management (MDM) products give users the ability to augment Microsoft Excel™-based financial models with data enrichment and workflows, providing them a more accurate understanding of their information and enabling management tailored to their business.

The addition of the Flex™ suite to the Linq Analytics portfolio will add capabilities that extend both Linq's Account Hierarchy Management Solution and associated analytics and workflows, helping Clients realize additional value across the Customer data chain through more agility in data integration, extensive analytics insights, and decreased redundancy.

"Our Clients and Partners have expressed a desire to seamlessly connect their customer data from multiple CRM and ERP instances with existing analytics and finance workflows. We believe that adding the Flex™ capabilities helps us to provide a more complete solution that can drive additional value for our Clients," said Brandon Swalve, Linq Analytics' co-founder and CEO.

As part of this transaction, Linq Analytics will appoint Noel Phillips as Chief Technology Officer. "In addition to the product capabilities, I'm excited to welcome Noel to Linq," continued Swalve. "He adds significant technical knowledge, functional expertise, and strong leadership to our rapidly expanding team, and our Clients will feel his impact quickly."

"I'm very excited to join the superb team at Linq Analytics. I know the combination of Linq's innovative CRM and ERP tools - along with the Flex™ Planning Platform - will prove incredibly powerful. It tells a compelling story and will benefit current and future clients alike. I can't wait to see what we will achieve together."

The Flex™ product suite will continue to be available from Linq Analytics. Support services for current Flex™ clients will be delivered through Altius, with transition for support expected to occur in Q2 2022.

For more information on Altius and the Flex™ portfolio of products, visit Altius' website . For more information on Linq Analytics and its suite of Customer Data Management and MDM Lite products and services, please visit www.linqanalytics.com .

