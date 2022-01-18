Mishimoto Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Main Post Partners

NEW CASTLE, Del., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mishimoto, the world leader in performance cooling products for the automotive aftermarket, announced today it has received a strategic growth investment from Main Post Partners, a leading private equity investment firm with deep experience partnering with high growth enthusiast brands.

Founded in 2005 by Michael Sullivan, Mishimoto pioneered the modern performance cooling category and for more than a decade has offered discerning enthusiasts superior upgrades across a number of categories, including radiators, intercoolers, oil, fluids, fans, thermostats, shields, air intakes, exhaust, and related components and accessories. Mishimoto designs products to fit nearly any application, including sport compacts, powersports, trucks, Jeeps, muscle cars, sports cars, daily drivers, and classics.

"Main Post Partners' extensive experience working alongside founders to build best-in-class consumer brands, coupled with their industry knowledge and deep understanding of the Mishimoto brand made the decision to bring them on as a partner an easy one. Main Post's investment will allow us to drive further brand awareness, accelerate new product development and add additional resources to support our valued customers and channel partners," said Michael Sullivan, Founder and CEO.

"We are incredibly impressed with the strong and loyal enthusiast following Mishimoto has built. Their engineering expertise and unwavering commitment to making the best products on the market is apparent in everything they do," said Matt Short, Partner at Main Post. Main Post Managing Partners Jeff Mills and Sean Honey added "Mishimoto aligns well with our strategy of backing high growth brands, built for enthusiasts, by enthusiasts. We look forward to partnering with Michael and the Mishimoto team to support the brand's continued growth."

Treavor Hill at Piper Sandler served as the exclusive financial advisor to Mishimoto, Morrison & Foerster served as legal advisor to Main Post Partners, and Troutman Pepper served as the exclusive legal advisor to Mishimoto.

About Mishimoto: Mishimoto is a designer, marketer and distributor of automotive aftermarket performance cooling products. From aluminum radiators to racing thermostats, Mishimoto has a team of devoted automotive professionals who anticipate the needs of drivers looking for quality cooling system upgrades. The Company has an expansive product portfolio and sells through digital and B2B channels, with locations in Delaware, Nevada, Australia, China, and the UK.

For more information, please visit https://www.mishimoto.com/

About Main Post Partners : Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners. Main Post Partners was named to Inc.'s list of The 50 Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs.

For more information, please visit https://mainpostpartners.com/.

