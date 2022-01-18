NEW WORKOUT STUDIO IN MOUNT PLEASANT OFFERS UNRIVALED FITNESS EXPERIENCE

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

SPENGA Logo (PRNewsfoto/SPENGA)

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"We are excited and passionate about bringing SPENGA to Mount Pleasant," John Youngblood, SPENGA Mount Pleasant franchisee. "Led by our highly trained instructors, this fun and fast paced workout delivers results. We are committed to creating an amazing and different experience for you every time you walk through the doors. No matter your fitness level, it's You vs. You!"

SPENGA offers sessions Monday – Friday from 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Sessions start at $89 for 4 sessions/month, $139 for 8 sessions/month and $189 for unlimited monthly sessions.

The studio has already opened and looks forward to reaching more members of the community. Stop by or call the studio at 843-823-1514 or visit spengamountpleasant.com to learn more!

SPENGA Mount Pleasant is located at 996 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., #103, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464, in the Queensborough Shopping Center near Publix and Chick-fil-A.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 300+ studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or Facebook SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal

Co-Founder

773-550-6735

rmcgreal@spenga.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SPENGA