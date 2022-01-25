Record year comes as the company accelerated its efforts to improve equity and inclusivity around capital access through new programs with major companies

C2FO Delivers Over $1.95 Billion of Funding to Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses in 2021 Record year comes as the company accelerated its efforts to improve equity and inclusivity around capital access through new programs with major companies

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO , the largest global platform for working capital, today announced that it accelerated a record $1.95 billion of funding to over 1,000 minority- and women-owned businesses in 2021, reflecting a 30% increase in diverse business participation from 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/C2FO) (PRNewswire)

This growth came as more small businesses sought additional working capital to strengthen their finances amid inflation, supply chain shortages and rising operational costs. In 2021, minority- and women-owned businesses utilized the C2FO platform to secure funding 3.2 times more than their white- and male-owned peers. These trends are consistent with findings from studies conducted by the Federal Reserve and others which show that minority-owned businesses face greater difficulty accessing credit, creating short-term cash flow challenges.

To further advance its efforts to make working capital access more equitable, C2FO also rolled out multiple Opportunity Marketplaces with major global companies in 2021. These programs provide early payments and funding to qualified, minority- and women-owned businesses at significantly lower rates. Notable milestones from this effort include:

A partnership with Marcus by Goldman Sachs to provide unsecured financing to eligible businesses that use C2FO in the United States . This partnership aims to give small- and medium-sized businesses a new, fast and efficient way to access working capital.

The launch of expanded marketplaces in partnership with multiple Fortune 500 organizations, including US grocer Albertsons, to make access to working capital more equitable by providing funding to qualified, diverse-owned businesses at significantly lower rates.

"Minority- and women-owned businesses have to fight even harder because they are underrepresented or underfunded by our current financial system," said Alexander "Sandy" Kemper, founder and CEO of C2FO. "This $1.95 billion is capital that flowed directly to them, enabling them to keep the lights on, keep product moving, and hire new employees. Timing is critical in this environment, and we're proud of our work to get low-cost and convenient capital in the hands of diverse businesses faster, ensuring their financial health now and in the future."

"There are so many challenges that diverse businesses face in this world. By eliminating the need to risk-underwrite their funding needs, we eliminate one of the most significant impediments to their ability to secure financing. In a majority world, diverse businesses generally have a higher risk of failure. If you eliminate that risk by simply enabling them to be paid sooner, turning their accounts receivable into cash without having to borrow, then you eliminate the excuse and need for risk-based underwriting." Kemper added. "Systemic biases have too often limited economic growth and mobility. We are taking action to address these challenges and spur meaningful change across multiple industries."

About C2FO

C2FO is the world's largest platform for working capital. We serve over one million businesses representing $10.5 trillion in annual sales across more than 160 countries. Our online platform connects more than $110 billion of daily accounts payable and accounts receivable. Whether you need working capital or have excess working capital, Name Your Rate®, and the C2FO platform will match your request in seconds. You can accelerate AP or AR on demand, providing you, your customers and your suppliers greater control over cash flow. You can also utilize AR financing and other data-driven funding options.

C2FO is working capital, working for everyone. Our mission is to deliver a future where every company in the world has the capital needed to thrive. To learn more, visit C2FO.com .

C2FO Media Relations

Stephanie Dressler / Daniel Diaz

Dukas Linden Public Relations

C2FO@dlpr.com

949-269-2535 / 805-625-0014

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE C2FO