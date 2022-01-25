SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report additional assay results from the Blueberry Zone on its 100%-owned Scottie Gold Mine Project, located in BC's Golden Triangle. The Blueberry Zone drilling is part of a 14,500 m drill program completed during the 2021 season and is located north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC. Initially discovered during a small drill program in 2019, the Blueberry Zone has become one of the most significant areas of deposit growth on the property and has more than quadrupled its strike length in the past 9 months, to a length now exceeding 650 metres.

"Blueberry continues to deliver consistent results with these near surface hits, illustrating the grade continuity of the primary structure." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "We believe that this expanding zone could be a major production centre for the area. The untested potential of the andesite – siltstone contact leaves tremendous upside as it remains open at depth and along strike where our geologists have mapped it hundreds of additional metres to the south before it becomes hidden beneath the overlying historic lakebed sediments."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Zone.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) SR21-069

8 9.25 1.25 6.78 2.60 and 52.04 56.6 4.56 2.73 1.24 including 54.74 56.6 1.86 6.00 1.51 SR21-070

4 14 10.00 3.21 2.70 including 10.3 14 3.70 6.99 3.95 and 62.25 64.5 2.25 15.6 5.50 including 63.75 64.5 0.75 46.3 5.80 and 75.4 76.38 0.98 5.86 2.60 SR21-071

3.3 4.24 0.94 2.26 9.50 and 50.93 74 23.07 2.11 1.47 including 50.93 53.9 2.97 4.07 1.54 and including 65 71 6.00 4.36 2.13 SR21-111

85.5 86.82 1.32 2.46 38.00 and 108 112.2 4.20 1.53 8.89 SR21-123

36 37 1.00 2.08 0 and 47.7 56.7 9.00 2.29 4.07 including 53.7 54.55 0.85 22.1 12.00

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

Figure 1: Long section of the Blueberry Zone depicting the most recent drill results. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Holes SR21-069 to -071 were all drilled from the same drill pad and were designed to test two distinct targets: (1) the outcropping northeast trending Blueberry Vein, (2) and the adjacent N-S mineralized contact between the andesite and siltstone. All three holes were successful in hitting both targets and confirmed the continuity of the respective mineralized structures. Historic work on the property had targeted the high-grade Blueberry vein outcropping at surface, however the importance of the adjacent andesite – siltstone contact as a major gold-bearing structure was not recognized. The significance of the contact was first realized when the Company's last hole in 2019 intercepted an unexpected intercept 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres (SR19-20) in advance of the primary target. Drilling in 2020 followed up on the discovery and revealed the geological control on the mineralization.

Hole SR21-111 was drilled at the northern extent of the 2020 drilling and intercepted mineralization about 40 metres along strike. This hole was designed to test a till covered area between the 2020 drilling and the newly discovered high-grade area at the north end of the Blueberry Zone (October 7, 2021). SR21-123 tested the continuity of the structure south of the 2020 drilling.

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Zone, highlighting the projection of the inferred N-S mineralizing trend, drill intercepts from 2019 and 2020, as well as recent 2021 results – gold highlighted results are from this release. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

About the Blueberry Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This near surface zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 aims to expand its strike length. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 (August 10, 2021).

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples during the 2021 field season were analyzed at either ALS Laboratory in Vancouver, BC or at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Scottie Resources Corp. Logo2 (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

