Nations Lending Continues Virginia Expansion with New Branch in Glen Allen

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, has announced today its newest Virginia branch in Glen Allen. The company is tapping Lee "JP" Jean-Pierre, a loan veteran of two decades, to lead the office as branch manager. JP will report to Regional Sales Manager Kathryn Edelen.

Lee Jean-Pierre joins Nations Lending (PRNewswire)

JP comes to Nations Lending with a wealth of sales and lending experience, having led branches for loanDepot, Movement Mortgage, and several other lenders. JP is a prideful member of Glen Allen, helping his community with new home purchases and refinances.

"Nations Lending's dedication to its branches and loan officers is unmatched in the industry," said JP. "I'm hoping to apply that same sense of dedication to my team to make the lending process seamless for our customers. It all starts with the customer. If they're satisfied, we're all satisfied."

"Nations Lending focuses on making home loans human from start to finish," said Kathryn Edelen. "We aim to simplify the process for our customers as well as the partners we work with. This includes everyone from branch managers to sales, human resources, and more. With this mentality in mind, there's no better manager to lead the Glen Allen branch than JP. He's someone that truly cares for his customers and the team he works with."

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 100 percent of its mortgage servicing rights – the only way it could ensure a quality end-to-end experience for borrowers – and is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Maie, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae.



For more information, please visit www.nationslending.com.



About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 120 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human™.an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

Media Contact

Wahid Lodin

NMLS# 32416 (PRNewsfoto/Nations Lending Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nations Lending Corporation