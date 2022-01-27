SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. NAMED 2022 BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR LGBTQ+ EQUALITY FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR Automaker Earned Perfect Score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced today it was named a 2022 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This year marks the sixth consecutive year and ninth year overall that the automaker scored a perfect 100 percent on the CEI, the nation's leading benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies on LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"At Subaru, we're proud to have created a workplace where all are welcome and we are dedicated to continuing to make our company a great place to work for everyone," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Guided by our Subaru Love Promise, our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging is a core value that makes Subaru more than a car company."

The CEI judges companies on specific, detailed criteria falling under four key pillars: workplace protections, inclusive benefits, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility and responsible citizenship. Subaru was one of nearly 1,300 companies ranked nationwide by the CEI, and one of 842 businesses that satisfied all CEI criteria to earn a 100 percent ranking.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign, America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ+ people. To learn more about the CEI score, please visit www.hrc.org/cei.

To learn more about all that Subaru of America does to ensure workplace equality and to serve the LGBTQ community, please visit www.subaru.com/about-subaru/diversity-inclusion. To see the full extent of the automaker's corporate responsibility work, please download the 2020 Corporate Impact Report.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

