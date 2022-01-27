Urology Care Foundation Announces 2022 Humanitarian Recognition Award Recipient

BALTIMORE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce Sakti Das, MD, FACS, as the recipient of its 2022 Humanitarian Recognition Award. This award is bestowed upon an individual who exemplifies the spirit of philanthropy as evidenced by their humanitarian work.

A lifelong humanitarian, Dr. Sakti Das has served in medical mission work for nearly 40 years. Volunteering in 12 countries and on three continents, Dr. Das has provided direct surgical care, trained numerous teams of physicians and developed infrastructure to sustain treatment for thousands of underserved patients, including a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan. Currently, he volunteers his time once a year to his native country of India and one weekend per month in San Blas, Mexico, nine months out of the year. Additionally, he was the inspiration and founder of Foundation for Freedom, an organization focused on increasing literacy levels in impoverished communities around the world and is a founding member of the International Volunteers in Urology (IVU). He has built not only a distinguished academic career, but continues to give back to countless men, women and children in underserved communities throughout the world.

"We are honored to present Dr. Das with the 2022 Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Recognition Award," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "His lifelong commitment to improving the care of others around the globe is remarkable. His passion for teaching and helping the underserved is what not only keeps him grounded, but is what motivates him to advance urology and serve countless patients worldwide – his motto 'I serve, therefore I am', says it all."

A member of the American Urological Association since 1984, Dr. Das has been globally recognized with more than 20 awards for his extraordinary work. Additionally, he has contributed to more than 200 publications and created numerous award-winning medical films. Dr. Das helped edit 11 urologic textbooks and journal issues and he is Professor Emeritus of Urology at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine. He continues to travel the world working in partnership with others on international medical missions.

The Foundation's Humanitarian Recognition Award aims to acknowledge, on an annual basis, an individual, or individuals, for their demonstrated commitment to improving access to quality urologic health care in underserved communities and populations. Consideration is given to the nature and scope of contributions; frequency and duration of programs; positive changes or results to communities, facilities or programs; and contributions toward sustainability in impoverished areas either within or outside of the United States.

Dr. Das will be recognized at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana in May 2022.

For the complete list of award nominees and additional information on UCF's global humanitarian efforts, please visit: UrologyHealth.org/Humanitarian.

