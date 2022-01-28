Investment in Arrival SA of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ARVL

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Arrival SA ("Arrival" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARVL) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-00172, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Arrival stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violation of the federal securities laws under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Arrival stock during the Class Period, you have until February 22, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Arrival (formerly Arrival Luxembourg S.à.r.l.) was founded in 2015 as a private company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Arrival is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial electric vehicles ("EVs"), including vans, cars, and buses. Arrival develops vertically integrated technologies and products that create a new approach to the assembly of EVs. According to Arrival, its proprietary in-house developed components, materials, software and robotic technologies, combined with low capital expenditure and rapidly scalable microfactories, enable Arrival to produce EVs that are competitively priced to traditional fossil fuel vehicles and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership for customers.

On March 24, 2021, Arrival consummated a business combination (the "Merger") with CIIG Merger Corp. ("CIIG"). Prior to its business combination with Arrival, CIIG was a special purpose acquisition company, also known as a "blank check" company, incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Upon the consummation of the Merger, CIIG changed its name from CIIG to Arrival Vault US Inc.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EV vehicles than it had disclosed; (iii) the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) the Company would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volumes; (v) the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines; (vi) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects; and (vii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors learned the truth about the real status of Arrival's financial and operational health through a series of disclosures beginning on November 8, 2021. On November 8, 2021, Arrival announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2021, including a loss of €26 million (compared to a loss of €22 million during the same quarter a year earlier), and adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter of €40 million (compared to a loss of €18 million in the third quarter of 2020). The Company also pulled its 2022 revenue goals and significantly scaled back its long-term projections, pushing its production and sales timeline into later time periods.

On this news, shares of Arrival plummeted $4.33, or 24%, to close at $13.46 on November 10, 2021 on unusually high trading volume.

Only a week later, on November 17, 2021, Arrival announced a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes due 2026, intended to finance the development of EVs. On the same day, November 17, 2021, Arrival announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 25 million ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a bid to raise around $330 million in cash.

On this news, Arrival shares dropped $0.82, or approximately 8%, to close at $9.91 on November 18, 2021 on unusually high trading volume.

