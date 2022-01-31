FOOT LOCKER, INC. APPOINTS ROBERT HIGGINBOTHAM AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) ("Foot Locker" or the "Company"), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced it has appointed Robert Higginbotham as Vice President, Investor Relations, effective today. Mr. Higginbotham will be responsible for leading Foot Locker's investor relations function including engagement with the Company's shareholders, investors, and analyst community. He will report to Andrew Page, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"Robert brings significant financial and analytical experience and a deep understanding of the investment process, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Foot Locker team," Mr. Page said. "Robert has spent his career as an analyst focused on the retail, footwear, and apparel sectors. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue executing on Foot Locker's global growth strategy, advancing our omni-channel ecosystem, creating value for shareholders, and sharing our progress with our stakeholders."

Mr. Higginbotham has spent nearly 20 years on Wall Street as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager, covering the Consumer and Internet sectors for the sell-side and buy-side, including retail, ecommerce, apparel, and footwear, most recently leading a Consumer and Retail research team at Guidepoint Global, LLC. He previously served as Senior Analyst and co-Portfolio Manager at Banco BTG Pactual S.A.; Vice President and Senior Analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc; and Vice President in Equity Research at Goldman Sachs & Co., among other roles, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

James Lance, who previously served in this position, continues with the organization in an expanded role as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

Media Contact:

Matthew Di Taranto

Director, Corporate Communications

Foot Locker, Inc.

matthew.ditaranto@footlocker.com

(718) 970-1260

View original content:

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.