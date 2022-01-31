Global Leader in #CommTech Reimagines Industry Standard to Empower PR Professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Cision's 2021 acquisition of Brandwatch, the global leader in PR and marketing technology remains at the forefront of the industry; offering a comprehensive range of strategy, software and the insight required of modern communicators. Now, they have reaffirmed their commitment to the success of their agency partners through the creation of the Agency Relations Team or ART.

(PRNewswire)

Last month, Cision invested in the creation of its elite Agency Relations Team (ART). This new point of connection has assembled the specialized expertise required of large businesses, government bodies and global agencies to best leverage Cision's unparalleled pillars of service - earned media monitoring, social media management and analytics, content creation, multichannel press release distribution and substantive storytelling along with an investor relations stack - to create a flexible path and reimagined model for shared success. A team truly dedicated to make media management easier for our clients with the most complex and diversified needs.

The move will afford large agencies, firms and tenured communication powerhouses a single point of contact to understand their evolving needs, identify efficiencies and adapt their custom suite of solutions to drive optimal return; tailor-fit for each campaign or project.

Excited to see the continued committed to service and growth, Chief Revenue Officer, Stephen Boyes, said, "Cision piloted this elevated customer experience endeavor over the last few months with a handful of preeminent partners and has opened access to the ART for every one of our agency partners to experience a new standard in media management and client satisfaction. Working with our agency partners provides important insights into the constant changes and challenges facing communication professionals every day. Our agency partnerships are important to us, we want our service to reflect their value to our business."

To inquire if partnering with the Agency Relations Team is a good fit for your 2022 success, please reach out to Subhir Kotwal at subhir.kotwal@cision.com.

As a global leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. PR Newswire, a network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Cision Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cision Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cision Ltd.