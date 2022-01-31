More Than 1,000 Global Organizations Migrate to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Using Oracle Cloud Lift Services Ingersoll Rand, Volvo Group, Medica, Bangkok Commercial Asset Management, and Unimed Porto Alegre migrated complex workloads from on-premises to OCI with Oracle Cloud Lift Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,000 global organizations are using Oracle Cloud Lift Services to accelerate the migration of mission-critical workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Globally, customers and partners, including Ingersoll Rand, Volvo Group, Suramericana SA, National Pharmacies, Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, and Syntax, continue to move enterprise and line of business applications, as well as complex integrations, from on-premises and other clouds to OCI. To support the growing demand and help more organizations take advantage of OCI, Oracle is enhancing the service offering with new capabilities that make it easier for customers to design and migrate their data lakehouse and AI-enabled application environments to OCI.

Launched in March 2021, Oracle Cloud Lift Services provide organizations with a single point of contact for end-to-end technical delivery, remove critical expertise barriers to adopting OCI services, speed time to value, and create faster opportunities to innovate. As part of the offering, organizations receive expert guidance from experienced cloud engineers on planning, architecting, prototyping, and managing cloud migrations – at no additional cost. As a result, customers can move critical workloads in weeks, or even days, instead of months. Additionally, Oracle works with customers until their workloads are in production and provides training on best practices, so customers have the expertise to run their environment independently or work with a "Day 2" managed service provider.

"As an increasing number of organizations look to move their most important enterprise workloads to the cloud, they have found that they want hands-on assistance to make their migrations as quick and seamless as possible," said Vinay Kumar, senior vice president, North America Cloud Solutions Engineering, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud Lift Services, customers can take advantage of Oracle's experts to guide their migrations and get their critical workloads successfully running on OCI. This is the same technical team that has helped many of the world's largest organizations manage some of the most complex migrations."

"When it comes to cloud migration, not all migrations are the same and cloud providers must offer flexible services that match the customer's needs," said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Services, IDC. "To yield the best results, this means more than a simple 'lift and shift.' Cloud providers must be willing to assist with everything from planning to go live, to ensure their customers are able to migrate in a fashion that's timely, thorough, and ensures continuous uptime."

The latest additions to Oracle Cloud Lift Services include capabilities to help customers design and migrate data lakehouse and AI-enabled application environments. To speed big data migrations, a new partnership with WANdisco, a leader in distributed computing, will enable organizations with vast production datasets to access WANdisco LiveData Migrator. WANdisco LiveData Migrator is a fully automated cloud migration solution that moves HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud without taking the data offline. The LiveData Migrator can deliver large data sets to the cloud up to 38 times faster than manual migration methods, saving customers time, money, and resources.

"Across the world, organizations are trying to figure out how to activate their large-scale on-premises data lakes in AI-enabled cloud environments to accelerate time to business insights and improve operational efficiencies," said David Richards, founder and CEO, WANdisco. "By pairing with Oracle's Cloud Lift Services offering, customers now have access to our LiveData Migrator, which uniquely allows them to automate the complete and continuous migration of their large business critical data lakes to OCI in record time without any risk of business interruption or downtime."

Oracle Cloud Lift Services Accelerate Migrations for Global Brands

Customers and partners worldwide from various industries including automotive, financial services, and healthcare, are utilizing Oracle Cloud Lift Services to help ensure successful migrations to the cloud.

Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions.

According to Ingersoll Rand, "In early 2020, Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's Industrial segment merged to form a new Ingersoll Rand, a world leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, Ingersoll Rand is committed to helping make life better for employees, customers and communities with technology-driven products, services and solutions. To support their efforts, Ingersoll Rand leadership explored options for how best to run their Oracle E-Business Suite and related applications. After considering multiple options, partners and solutions, Ingersoll Rand chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Cloud Lift Services to run their applications because of OCI's competitive pricing and proven performance.

Volvo Group

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase their customers' uptime and productivity.

"The Oracle Cloud Lift Services team of expert engineers was instrumental in ensuring our cloud integration happened quickly and securely," said Martin Ahl, director transport automation and blockchain, Volvo Group. "It was a real benefit to be able to rely on their hands-on knowledge while we concentrated on strategy and innovation opportunities."

Bangkok Commercial Asset Management

The largest asset management company in Thailand, Bangkok Commercial Asset Management plays a critical role in providing debt management and helping the country's financial institutions manage non-performing assets.

"With the help of the Oracle Cloud Lift Services team and our partner, iCE Consulting, we are implementing a complete and integrated modern data management platform that includes Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, integration, ETL, data lake and analytics services," said Dr. Thanakorn Wangpipatwong, executive vice president, Bangkok Commercial Asset Management. "The Oracle team has helped us move our workloads to a cloud-based operating model, so we can securely manage data and gain the insight necessary to make business decisions faster. This has also helped iCE Consulting focus on ensuring our existing suite of technology integrates with the Oracle Cloud."

National Pharmacies

National Pharmacies is an Australian-based healthcare chain that prides itself on knowledgeable, empathic, and well-trained professionals across pharmacy, natural healthcare, optical, beauty, pet care, and other healthcare services.

"Our in-store tablets are a key part of providing our customers with the best customer relationship experience possible, which requires our pharmacists and staff to have the relevant information readily available at their fingertips," said Ryan Klose, executive general manager, National Pharmacies. "As part of our ongoing modernization, we wanted to assure a high level of security, 'always on' resilience and functionality that is able to keep pace with the health records management running on these devices with zero disruption. We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to support this work for its cloud-native microservices capability, and with Oracle Cloud Lift Services, we were able to fast track their deployment. Oracle's cloud engineering team and online 'how to' videos provided us with valuable hands-on expertise and enablement."

CRIF High Mark

CRIF High Mark is one of India's leading providers of credit information, business information, analytics, scoring, credit management, and decisions solutions.

"At CRIF, we're constantly looking for new ways to improve and expand our business," said Pinkes Ambvat, CIO, CRIF High Mark. "Oracle Cloud Lift Services has enabled us to increase our cost savings while also accelerating our business processes. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offered us the performance and support we needed to get off the ground and into the cloud."

Expediter Services

A U.S. trucking-based service company, Expediter Services helps clients save money on associated costs ranging from fuel and financing to insurance.

"With the help of the Oracle Cloud Lift Services team, Expediter Services used Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, Oracle Data Integrator, and Oracle Analytics Cloud to not only increase the profitability of our Owner Operators, but also to drive costs down for our own fleet," said Andrew Short, CIO, Expediter Services. "We've also been able to identify business trends quicker, which has allowed us to reduce the time and paperwork necessary for our financing decisions. Using Oracle APEX with our instance of Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, we've been able to create a web application that is changing how we do business and opening up other revenue streams that will allow Expediter Services to continue to grow in the future."

Toda Corporation

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Toda Corporation is one of the premier global contractors, highly regarded for its medical facilities and school buildings, and committed to sustainability initiatives.



"As part of our strategic initiative to rebuild our mission-critical systems, Toda Corporation is moving our infrastructure to the cloud to take advantage of its benefits," said Shigemi Mori, general manager, Infrastructure & Security Department, ICT Management Division, Toda Corporation. "With support from migration planning to PoC, Oracle Cloud Lift Services offers a complete path to migration without disruption, and allows us to drive cloud usage even further."

Unimed Porto Alegre

A leading medical healthcare cooperative in Brazil's southern region, Unimed Porto Alegre assists nearly 700,000 customers.

"At Unimed Porto Alegre, we are always seeking to improve customer service, as well as optimize internal processes," said Marcio Souza, cloud architect manager, Unimed Porto Alegre. "With Oracle Cloud Lift Services, we've been able to optimize and accelerate the entire migration process to the cloud and are forecasting 30 percent cost savings and a performance increase of up to three times our systems compared to the legacy environment. With Oracle, we are able to migrate mission-critical data to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in a safe way, increasing our performance and accelerating the data exploration process."

Partner Praise for Oracle Cloud Lift Services

The Oracle Cloud Lift Services offering provides a mutually beneficial relationship for professional services partners like Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, and Syntax that are looking to give their customers a next-generation cloud infrastructure. OCI is designed to run every application – from enterprise systems of record to data lakes – with better performance, SLAs, and minimal modification. As a result, workloads can run on OCI as designed, which reduces the migration time to days or weeks rather than months and quarters.

By enabling an easy migration to OCI, Oracle Cloud Lift Services frees partners to focus on building customer relationships and value. That value increases once the migration is complete as partners can extend and integrate the migrated workloads and data into new applications, new analytics environments, or any other opportunities that benefit their customers. For customers, the offering translates to immediate cost savings and a smooth transition that leaves their entire budget intact.

"Accenture and Oracle have a long history of collaborating to help clients modernize their business operations," said Phillip Hazen, global lead, Accenture Oracle Business Group. "Oracle's Cloud Lift Services support our work together, helping to ensure clients' migrations are successful and making for a more seamless transition to cloud."

"Cognizant is a leading advisory, implementation, and managed service provider for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, having successfully completed more than 40 OCI projects worldwide," said Suraj Jacob, global Oracle practice head, Cognizant. "Oracle's full-service Cloud Lift Services coupled with our multi-pillar cloud implementation offering allows companies to modernize their back-office processes through a unified system that saves them time, money, and resources."

"In combination with Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings, Oracle Cloud Lift Services help our customers accelerate outcome-driven cloud transformation programs," said Dinesh Rao, EVP, and global head, Enterprise Application Services, Infosys. "Customers benefit from a rapid move to the cloud, with minimal impact to business and limited production downtime during production cutover."

"Oracle Cloud Lift Services are the perfect complement to Syntax's full-lifecycle, full-stack Oracle ERP services offerings," said Marc Caruso, chief architect, Syntax. "Through the Oracle Cloud Lift Services offering, Oracle manages workload design and migration, then we run and enhance the customer's mission-critical ERP workloads, improving availability and scalability while also leveraging the latest and greatest solutions in Oracle's PaaS and SaaS portfolios. The combination of our two services enables organizations to seamlessly migrate to the cloud with minimal disruption and downtime and a flawless post go-live experience."

