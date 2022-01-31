New Collaborative of Companies Expands Financial Advisor Offerings and Opportunities

Improvement in the financial industry - Horter Family of Companies: Horter Investment Management, LLC, Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC and Civitas Advisor Solutions, LLC offer clients new groundbreaking solutions and opportunities.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horter Investment Management (HIM), a registered investment advisory firm with 50 investment advisor representatives and relationships with over 40 independent advisory firms representing over 60 additional investment advisor representatives, today announced the collaboration of three companies in the Horter Family of Financial Companies. The company is excited about the prospect for new products and services to better service its clients.

Horter Investment Management has entered its 31st year as an investment management firm. The next generation of Horter management, including Hayden and Griffin Horter, continues to help advisors put clients first. With an emphasis on modernized investing through tactical portfolio management, the company's Turnkey Asset Management Program (TAMP) offers modern, goals-based and risk-managed solutions to investment management.

To further the financial collaborative, in 2019 Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC, was formed offering an alternative approach to Mutual Fund investing. The TFA Family of six mutual funds includes multiple managers and risk mitigation techniques – a tactical approach unique to the financial industry.

"Unlike passive investing, which involves setting allocations to indices and letting them ride, our tactical managers manage their positions and the risk of their portfolios on a daily basis based on their proprietary investment and trading models and current market conditions. Working with financial advisors, we feel this tactical approach to investment management delivers results investors are looking for when compared to the typical passive, buy-and-hold methods that do not utilize risk mitigation techniques." said Drew K. Horter, CEO, and Founder of TFA. Most advisors that work with HIM utilize TFA Funds in their portfolios with a 30%-80% allocation.

Founded in 2021, the third leg of the collaborative includes Civitas Advisor Solutions, LLC, a consulting-solutions firm that provides financial advisors, financial institutions, RIA's, broker/dealers, Fintech firms, and banks with institutional quality consulting and solution driven strategies. The differentiator between CIVITAS and other such-like solution firms is CIVITAS delivers individualized consulting and tailored solutions to each client. CIVITAS takes their institutional consulting knowledge offering strategic business optimization, coaching, Client Prospecting, AdvisorConnect, PracticeConnect, and many more tailored solutions to better serve clients' needs. Civitas management includes strong experience with major investment firms, including developing an Institutional Platform supporting independent RIA's.

"We are the GuidePath to our client's success," said Jim Malgeri, Civitas President / Co-Founder & COO. "Our deep financial industry experience and consultative background provides any client a level of service that is uniquely tailored to their business practice."

"The collaboration of our family of three financial service companies offers advisors more choice and flexibility," said Drew Horter, Horter Investment Management Founder & Chief Investment Strategist. "This approach delivers results that puts the clients first. Together, our collaboration of companies are large enough to serve advisors across the US, and in each case we offer personalized advisor and client solutions. The focus will always be how to help advisors service their clients.

To find out more, interested financial advisors and investors are invited to visit each company's website: www.horterinvestment.com , www.tfafunds.com, and www.civitasadvisorsolutions.com.

About Horter Investment Management, LLC

Horter Investment Management, LLC, is a Cincinnati-based Registered Investment Advisor Firm, with over 50 investment advisor representatives and relationships with over 40 independent advisory firms representing over 60 additional investment advisor representatives. Drew K. Horter, CEO and Founder has over 40 years experience in money management and providing investment advice. Mr. Horter has coached and mentored 100's of advisors over the past 15 years. Horter Investment Management is a fiduciary, specializing in a modernized, tactical investing approach across a range of risk profiles.

About TFA Fund Advisors

The group of TFA Mutual Funds based in Cincinnati, Ohio is currently comprised of six tactical mutual funds, and manages with multiple models, multiple methodologies, multiple timeframes in a unique multi-manager approach. The Funds share the goal of utilizing tactical portfolio management to deliver consistent, long-term results while maintaining the ability to dynamically adapt to changing stock and bond environments.

About Civitas Advisor Solutions

Founded in 2021, Civitas Advisor Solutions LLC, is a concierge service, offering wealth managers comprehensive solutions and plans tailored to address financial advisors unique business needs and their clients' individual needs. With a veteran staff and years of experience in all facets of the financial services industry, Civitas' goal is to help remove the fragmentation caused by outsourcing single facets of the advisors practice.

Investment advisory services offered through Horter Investment Management, LLC, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. Horter Investment Management does not provide legal or tax advice. Investment Advisor Representatives of Horter Investment Management may only conduct business with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered or exempt from registration requirements. Insurance and annuity products are sold separately through Horter Financial Strategies and other non-affiliated insurance agencies. Securities transactions for Horter Investment Management clients are placed through AXOS Advisor Services, TD Ameritrade and Nationwide Advisory Solutions.

Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC, located at 11726 Seven Gables Rd, Symmes Township, Cincinnati, OH 45249, is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser should not be construed to imply that the SEC has approved or endorsed qualifications or the services Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC offers, or that its personnel possess a particular level of skill, expertise or training. Additional information about Tactical Fund Advisors is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Tactical Fund Advisors does not provide legal or tax advice.

