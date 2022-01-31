Rally House Joins in on Bengals AFC Championship Victory

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1989, Bengals fans have been waiting to celebrate as AFC Champions. The wait is over. As celebration spread throughout all of Cincinnati last night after the Bengals dethroned the Chiefs to take home the AFC Championship, Rally House reopened their doors and joined in on the excitement. Providing fans with Officially Licensed Bengals AFC Champion merchandise.

Recently named the 2021 NFL Retailer of the Year, Rally House brings the latest and most popular Bengals gear to the Jungle with 11 store locations in the Cincinnati area spreading from Florence, Kentucky to Dayton. With merchandise from over 120 vendors, available in-store and online at www.rallyhouse.com, there's nowhere better to shop Bengals gear and get prepared for Super Bowl LVI.

Rally House had apparel ready immediately after the win including Official On-Field Locker Room styles seen on the team celebrating the AFC Championship win. "Fans were crying, screaming, and celebrating. You could hear people yelling WHO DEY in the distance and the excitement of customers was off the chart!" said District Manager Teri Hauenschild. With fresh deliveries today and throughout the week, Rally House is set to expand their AFC Champion and Super Bowl selection with additional apparel styles and hardgoods such as drinkware, signage, accessories and much more.

"Rally House already had the best selection of Bengals merchandise in the area and we have been preparing for the Super Bowl for weeks." said CEO Aaron Liebert. "Our team is working overtime to be there for Cincinnati to help celebrate the Bengals with new products arriving daily." Rally House is continuing to restock inventory with new arrivals and core styles. No matter the customer's needs, Rally House prides themselves on having the best assortment of Bengals product. The selection of merchandise allows fans to enjoy their shopping experience and truly show their team pride.

Purchase Bengals AFC Champion and Super Bowl LVI styles online now at https://www.rallyhouse.com/b/cincinnati-bengals/o/nfl-playoffs and https://www.rallyhouse.com/b/cincinnati-bengals/o/super-bowl. Follow Rally House Cincinnati on Instagram and Twitter (@RallyCincinnati).

