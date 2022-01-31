Walmart and Health at Scale Launch Customized Provider Recommendations for Plan Participants

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health at Scale today announced a collaboration with Walmart to provide personalized provider recommendations to Walmart associates and their families who work in locations where Health at Scale is offered and are enrolled in the company's health plan. This technology will be incorporated into Walmart's health plan administrator's search engine and virtual care referrals for associates in select geographies, making it easier for plan participants to find providers that match to their unique health needs and care history. Through this initiative, Walmart and Health at Scale will establish a more personalized healthcare experience that focuses on the needs of each individual in the moment and leverages industry-leading machine intelligence to identify providers who have successfully treated patients with similar characteristics and care needs.

Health at Scale Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/Health at Scale Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Finding the right provider is one of the most important health decisions a patient makes. It is also one of the hardest. What we really need to optimize is the patient-provider match," said Health at Scale CEO Zeeshan Syed. "We're delighted to work with Walmart as the leader in employer health and benefits innovation and provide Walmart associates and their families in certain locations with smart, hyper-personalized provider matches that reflect a deep understanding and respect for their individual health needs."

Health at Scale's Precision Navigation™ goes beyond non-personalized process-based star ratings, reputation rankings, and volume-based metrics and instead uses industry-leading AI and machine learning to model variations in provider outcomes across thousands of health factors. The service covers 25 different specialties as well as 34 procedures and imaging.

"Customizing services and treatments to individual needs is the next frontier in healthcare and is a major part of Walmart's commitment to helping associates and their family members find great doctors who consistently deliver the best value and quality care in their community," said Lisa Woods, VP, Walmart US Benefits. "We are excited to launch this collaboration with Health at Scale and are eager to see the impact that another innovative benefit like this will have on associates' healthcare experience and outcomes."

About Health at Scale

Health at Scale is a healthcare machine intelligence company that uses proprietary advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to match individuals managed by insurers, employers and providers to the next best action in real-time and when needed most: whether it's the ideal choice of treatment, an early intervention, or the right provider. Founded by machine learning and clinical faculty from MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Michigan, the company's mission is to bring precision delivery to healthcare, learning from thousands of health variables from over a hundred million lives to generate personalized and precise insights for individual patients. Health at Scale's machine intelligence is deployed at scale in real operational settings -- including with some of the largest healthcare organizations in the country, driving better health outcomes and affordability for its customers. The company's software solutions service a broad range of use cases: provider navigation and network design, early targeted prediction and prevention of adverse outcomes, optimized treatment planning; and fraud, waste, and abuse prevention. For more information, please visit healthatscale.com.

