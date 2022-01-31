Deployment of Infor LN system at Warszawskie Metro, accomplished by S&T, will support finance and accounting, sales management, materials and overhauls management as well as repair management, controlling, budgeting and reporting. The contract value exceeds PLN 7 million.

Warsaw Metro Deploys New Infor ERP System Deployment of Infor LN system at Warszawskie Metro, accomplished by S&T, will support finance and accounting, sales management, materials and overhauls management as well as repair management, controlling, budgeting and reporting. The contract value exceeds PLN 7 million.

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced the completion of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software implementation of Infor LN™ at the Warsaw underground company Metro Warszawskie by Infor partner S&T.

Warsaw's underground railway services are used by up to 750,000 commuters a day, totalling nearly 200 million passengers annually. As the network is expanded — the second line extension is nearing completion and the construction of the M3 line is planned — these numbers will grow. The company employs 2,600 staff. In addition to passenger transport, the company has responsibility for the day-to-day maintenance and operation of the tunnels, stations, rolling stock and equipment as well as supervision over construction works.

New challenges, new solutions

With the ongoing expansion of its business and increasing scale of its operations, the Warsaw Metro was looking for a modern software-based solution to effectively manage the increasingly complex technologies, operations, information and resources; facilitate taking the right decisions to boost operational excellence and lead to top customer satisfaction levels. After an in-depth analysis of the market and available solutions, the Infor LN enterprise application was chosen.

Metro Warszawskie was looking for a system that would support its operations in a holistic manner. The absolutely top priorities were support for the day-to-day business and the tools for advanced analytics to turn its abundant data into actionable business insights.

"A key to the project was the migration of data involving the transfer of over 95,000 records from previously-used applications. Without this process and the involvement of key users, it would not have been possible to launch the new solution," said Radosław Zacharewicz, S&T's enterprise solution architect.

One of the main expectations for the new system was to accommodate business requirements as much as possible through standard system functions. As a result, it was possible to shorten the time necessary for the implementation of the new solution and to reduce expenditures on system maintenance. Thanks to the Infor LN technology, the business-critical maintenance and traffic continuity assurance management requirements were delivered immediately without customisation or software modifications.

The system was activated based on infrastructural solutions that use cloud technologies available as platform-as-a-service (PaaS). The software was additionally provided with Infor's cloud platform, Infor OS®, interworking with the domain systems of the Warsaw Metro and ensuring support and management of the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things).

The business results

The new system supports an effective fulfilment of the Warsaw Metro's business needs and technical requirements. Thanks to the implementation of the cutting-edge ERP system, the Warsaw Metro can optimise and boost the effectiveness of managing the key area processes, such as traffic maintenance and continuity, overhauls, finances and controlling, sales, procurement, or inventory management. Since Infor LN combines data and processes with business applications and technical and operations knowledge resources, it is capable of delivering detailed business insights using the information retrieved from the measurement and control automation systems.

The new system was delivered and commissioned for over 400 direct users. Thanks to S&T ensuring a virtual maintenance environment in a PaaS model, the legacy financial book-keeping software was efficiently and safely decommissioned.

Additional statements

"We have delivered the Warsaw Metro implementation using the Prince2™ compliant project management methodology. The system development and commissioning were split into two stages. Though all the commissioning work was performed during the pandemic, thanks to the use of environment available in the PaaS model, we could perform the majority of operations remotely, thus limiting all the physical customer contacts to an absolute minimum. The solution delivered by S&T met the majority of customers' business requirements without the need for any software modifications to be made to the standard software release. The quick and effective contract performance proves our high competencies in the implementation of the state-of-the-art IT business management support tools," concludes Radosław Zacharewicz.

"Warsaw Metro users often do not realize the challenges involved in managing such a highly specialised company to provide them with efficient transportation. The Infor LN system implemented in the Warsaw Metro is software developed for the leading global enterprises with complex business needs. This is why we are confident that it will exceed what was expected of it and will contribute to speeding up the company's digital transition and to further improvement of its operational agility and give it a business effectiveness boost in all the key areas," said Mariusz Siwek, Infor's sales director for Poland and Baltics.

About the Metro Warszawskie sp. z o.o.

The Warsaw Metro (Metro Warszawskie) is a state-of-the-art rapid transit system. Its key job is the underground railway passenger transport in Warsaw, day-to-day maintenance and operation of the rolling stock, equipment, and facilities as well as the supervision of investments and construction works on the expansion of the city's underground network. The company is the user of the underground infrastructure (tunnels, stations) made available to it by the Capital City of Warsaw and is responsible for its upkeep. The company is owned by the Capital City of Warsaw. Visit https://www.metro.waw.pl/strona-glowna

About S&T

S&T is one of the largest IT integrators in Central and Eastern Europe. The company has been associated with the Polish IT services market for over 50 years. It belongs to an international group employing over 5,000 employees in 32 countries around the world. In Poland, S&T focuses on the implementation of IT technologies in the area of hardware infrastructure and network solutions. S&T also specializes in the implementation of ERP, APS, MES, SCADA, BI and EAM business management systems. The company also provides services in the field of designing dedicated business applications. As one of the few entities on the market, it has its own network of 13 service offices located throughout the country, ensuring local support for users 24/7. S&T employs over 450 employees in Poland, including certified programmers, IT architects, support engineers, analysts, software testers, network administration specialists, experts in hardware infrastructure management and implementation consultants in the fields of: finance, controlling, sales, logistics, retail and manufacturing. The contract with Metro Warszawskie is another S&T agreement for the implementation of an ERP class system in the public transport sector in Poland. Visit http://www.snt.pl/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

