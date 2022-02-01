Axxess and SimiTree Healthcare Consulting Release 2022 Trends Report Studying Employee Engagement in the Care at Home Industry

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey of more than 1,800 respondents yielded key insights into the most effective worker engagement and retention strategies in the care at home industry. An analysis of the survey data is now available in the 2022 Industry Trends Report provided by Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, and SimiTree Healthcare Consulting, a premier provider of solutions for compliance, growth and profitability in the post-acute care industry.

According to the survey, nearly 80 percent of respondents feel effective orientation and onboarding programs are important strategies to drive retention. At least three in four respondents agreed that important strategies for engagement and retention include:

Effective orientation and onboarding,

Regular training and education,

Mentorship,

Providing flexibility to balance work and personal life responsibilities, and

Financial incentives.

"This report gets to the heart of major staffing and workforce development challenges in the care at home industry and shows concrete areas where organizations can focus to help attract and retain top talent," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "Easy-to-use technology was shown to be a major factor in retention, along with clinical intelligence and interoperability. By leveraging smart technology and tactics, organizations will be able to stand out in a competitive labor market."

"This survey shows that while some things change, many things stay the same," said Eric Scharber, managing principal at SimiTree. "Competitive compensation and career development opportunities are always high up the list of important areas to focus. Effective and formal onboarding practices are equally as important to new hires. The experience a new hire has in the first 90 days of employment goes a long way to determining whether that employee stays for the long-term. Invest in employees early to ensure long-term success."

Respondents to the survey, which was conducted in December, came from organizations of all sizes, including more than 200 enterprise-level companies.

The 2022 Industry Trends Report also includes the top five reasons employees cite for considering other opportunities as well as best practices from Axxess and SimiTree experts to help organizations improve their employee engagement and retention strategies. The report is available for download now.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 3 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About SimiTree

SimiTree unites former Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting experts, services and approaches to help post-acute organizations raise performance levels and realize revenue potential in a complex market. Offering a full spectrum of clinical, financial, and operational services, SimiTree is committed to change the post-acute industry by aligning business and care in a way that makes organizations stronger, healthier, and better able to focus on patient needs. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

