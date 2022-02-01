DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop on the Suncoast

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office on The Suncoast in Manatee County, Florida. DoodyCalls currently operates in over 57 territories, across 23 states, and has been named the #1 pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

Making business a family affair, Marla Moran and her children Colton and Kara wanted to create a family legacy and establish something for future generations. With a collective background in franchise development, hospitality, customer service, and lifelong dog owners the family set out to carve out a niche for themselves scooping poop. Laying the framework, owners Colton and his wife Kirsti are based in California while mother daughter duo Marla and Kara will be the boots on the ground in Florida.

"Our family is thrilled to be part of the DoodyCalls family and the Authority Brands team while helping give members of our community precious time with their families and pets," said Kara Kelsey, chief operations officer of DoodyCalls on the Suncoast. "We have hearts to serve and a deep appreciation for our community so we cannot wait to help keep this beautiful place clean and healthy."

A family of dog lovers, the Morans were drawn to the potential for success and capability to serve their community with DoodyCalls. Blending their background in customer service and business, the group plans to open two separate DoodyCalls franchise locations in 2022. The franchises offer the group an opportunity to give back to the community while building the family legacy they originally set out for.

"The Morans' dedication to family and building a legacy through a joint business venture gives us great confidence in their franchise openings in Florida" said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "We are confident in their success and how well they will service their community."

Doo you need plans for National Poop Day this year? Join the Morans for the DoodyCalls on the Suncoast ribbon cutting to celebrate their opening (and National Poop Day) on Monday, February 7th at 3pm!

Manatee Chamber of Commerce Lakewood Ranch Office

4215 Concept Ct., McClure Center; Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211

The Suncoast DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Bradenton, Anna Maria, Lakewood Ranch, Parrish, Palmetto, Ellenton, Myakka City, and other areas of Manatee County.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies. Earn Continuing Education Credits with our free Lunch-N-Learn.

To learn more about the Parrish franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/suncoast. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/ .

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com .

