Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Stern Pinball Announce Elvira's House of Horrors Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When you hear the name Elvira only one person comes to mind: horror icon and quintessential symbol of all things spooky, the one and only Mistress of the Dark. Elvira has been lighting up screens and delighting fans for 40 years with no sign of slowing down, hosting the Elvira's House of Horrors Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational.

This adrenaline-inducing competition will take place solely on the Elvira's House of Horrors pinball machines, with players racing against the clock and each other in objective-based challenges. Eight players will battle their way through a single-elimination bracket until there's only one left standing as the ultimate Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational Champion, bringing home a brand-new Elvira's House of Horrors pinball machine!

Catch the action live as the hostess with the mostest streams this action-packed event live on the official Elvira Instagram channel (instagram.com/therealelvira/) on Saturday, February 12th at 6 pm CT . This event broadcast can also be watched on Stern Pinball's Facebook page (facebook.com/sternpinball) and YouTube channel ( youtube.com/sternpinballinc ) in addition to the Dead Flip Pinball Streaming channel on Twitch (twitch.tv/deadflip).

"Collaborating with the Mistress of the Dark, this Elvira's House of Horrors pinball tournament is the pinball esport event of the year. Spectators will be entertained with intense pinball competition featuring some of the world's best pinball players battling for a brand-new game along with special commentary from Elvira," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

The Elvira's House of Horrors Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational is sponsored by Neca , Schecter Guitars , and Stern Pinball.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games, from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

Contact: stern@rebelliouspr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.