Enviro Sip Straw Announces More Ways to Buy Its Products BOSS straw Paper Drinking Straws Now Available on Alibaba

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enviro Sip Straw, LLC, makers of the innovative BOSS straw, today announced the availability of its products on Alibaba, one of the world's largest retailers and e-commerce companies.

"Despite the pandemic, the Enviro Sip Straw team has seen domestic demand skyrocket for our paper drinking straws over the past two years," says founder and owner Guy Spinelli. "With our straws doing gangbusters here in America, we decided to take the business global."

Spinelli adds, "By selling to the world on Alibaba, restaurants and hotels everywhere now have an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic straws. We have over 4 million straws in stock and available for immediate delivery."

BOSS straw products are made from sustainably sourced, biodegradable paper and strengthened

with food-safe binding. They're known throughout the hospitality industry for not becoming soggy in beverages, even after soaking for 24 hours in soda, and for not having a cardboard-like aftertaste.

Enviro Sip Straw offers a full lineup of four drinking straws, from the all-purpose, original BOSS straw to straws sized for extra-large soft drinks, mixed drinks or juice drinks. Up to two diameters, as well as custom wrappers, are available for each straw size.

About Enviro Sip Straw, LLC

Enviro Sip Straw, LLC manufactures its environmentally friendly BOSS straw products in the Chicago suburb of Woodstock, IL. In November 2021, it was recognized as the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation Business Champion for companies having fewer than 25 employees. Customers can quickly find its products at bossstraw.com, or on Alibaba by selecting the Supplier option in the Search window and then typing Enviro Sip Straw.

About Alibaba

Launched in 1999, Alibaba is the leading platform for global wholesale trade. It serves millions of buyers and suppliers around the world.

Contact:

Enviro Sip Straw, LLC

Gaetono (Guy) Spinelli

Founder

orders@bosstraw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Enviro Sip Straw