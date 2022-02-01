FINN Partners Acquires Award-Winning Integrated Marketing Agency AHA

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners, announced today that it has acquired AHA (Alling Henning Associates), a 52-person, women-owned brand strategy and creative agency headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. Betsy Henning, Founder and CEO of AHA, will join FINN as managing partner of the firm's new Global Internal Communications and Employee Engagement practice to capitalize on the growing demand for these specialized services.

Founded in 1994 and now one of the largest independent marketing agencies in the Portland metro area, AHA is a pioneer in purpose-driven marketing and specializes in creative storytelling. The agency offers the full range of strategic branding, creative, and program execution and implementation. For more than 25 years, AHA has honed expertise in Employee Engagement, Content Marketing, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Sustainability—all key growth areas for FINN.

AHA's diverse portfolio spans technology, consumer, financial services, B2B and employee engagement. Current and past AHA clients include Nike, Microsoft, HP, VMware, Johnson & Johnson, Comcast and NBCUniversal.

"AHA and FINN are perfectly matched on so many levels. We share the same core values and purpose-driven approach. They have deep financial and technology sector experience, adding firepower to two of our fastest-growing practice areas. And most importantly, they bring highly coveted, specialized expertise in internal communications and employee engagement programs as well as communications to support talent recruitment and retention. During the pandemic, businesses have put increased emphasis on these services and now FINN will be able to provide strategic counsel and creative services to meet this growing need, among current clients and a broad range of prospects," said Peter Finn, Founding Managing Partner and CEO, FINN Partners.

Betsy Henning, Managing Partner, Internal Communications and Employee Engagement, FINN Partners, added, "This is an incredibly exciting time. The Great Resignation has fundamentally transformed the employer and employee relationship. In many ways it's a blank slate, but there's one fundamental thing we've learned through our long and deep history of working with clients on employee engagement programs: helping employees see the power of the brand and company by connecting with its purpose drives real business impact. Joining FINN Partners offers the rare combination of aligned values and precisely the global reach, expanded services and additional resources our clients and employees have been asking for. We're delighted to join this outstanding agency."

AHA's leadership will remain in place and the agency will carry on with business as usual without a staff reorganization or layoffs. AHA will operate under the FINN brand name.

John Burns of Clare Advisors made the introduction between FINN Partners and AHA and helped facilitate the transaction.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $170 million in fees over ten years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With over 1,000 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Southern California, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

About AHA

AHA Inc. is an independent, women-owned creative agency founded in 1994. We're a new breed of agency that combines award-winning marketing and storytelling for purpose-led brands with deep expertise in content marketing, corporate social responsibility, and employee engagement. Our future-forward approach is backed by more than 25 years of experience in everything from sustainability to social impact. From our office just outside of Portland, Oregon, we team up with Fortune 500 leaders including lululemon, Nike, Johnson & Johnson, VMware and others. Visit our website at ahainc.com to learn more.

