The Home Depot is Hiring More Than 100,000 Associates

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, is hiring more than 100,000 new associates ahead of its busy spring season, as customers continue to invest in their homes. With openings at stores and warehouses nationwide and the majority of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Home Depot store, jobseekers are encouraged to apply to the locations most convenient to them at careers.homedepot.com. Through the company's new, accelerated hiring process, applicants could receive an offer within one day of applying.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

The Home Depot is hiring for flexible, full-time and part-time positions including customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates.

The company will host a Virtual Spring Career Day event on Wed., Feb. 16 to help jobseekers find the right role for them and learn about growth opportunities once they join The Home Depot. During the event, attendees will hear from a variety of Home Depot leaders including Crystal Hanlon, who began her Home Depot career as a cashier and today leads northern division stores as president and was named one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in business in recent years. Panel sessions will preview a-day-in-the-life view of many of the open roles, career pathing possibilities, and benefits. Attendees will have access to resources on the company's efforts to give back in communities across the country, environmental sustainability and much more. Jobseekers are encouraged, but not required, to apply to open roles on careers.homedepot.com ahead of the event.

"In today's climate, jobseekers are shopping for the best opportunity," said Eric Schelling, vice president of global talent acquisition at The Home Depot. "At The Home Depot, they'll find a company that offers much more than a job and a paycheck. Jobseekers will find a values-based company that invests in them with our success sharing bonus program and gives them the opportunity to grow, similar to the approximately 90 percent of our store leaders who started as hourly associates. Additionally, jobseekers will also find upskilling programs that teach and expose them to new skills in other functions like software development, cyber security, data science, marketing, supply chain and finance. When jobseekers choose to join The Home Depot, their career possibilities become endless."

The Home Depot offers a wide range of health and personal benefits for every stage of life, including tuition reimbursement, company performance-based cash bonus program, paid family leave, back-up dependent care, 401(k) savings plan with company match, a discounted company stock purchase program and more. Over the last three years, associates have received more than $1 billion in Success Sharing awards.

The Virtual Spring Career Day event will be held on Wed., Feb. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. Job seekers can register here.

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter, the company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico, including 14 stores in the U.S. from a small acquisition completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Home Depot