IGEN Networks Corporation and County Executives of America extends Partnership Agreement

MURRIETA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN, CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced the extension of its partnership agreement with the County Executives of America (CEA) for an additional three years. The extended agreement facilitates the recently announced GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contracts with the exclusive endorsement from the County Executives of America. The County Executives of America represent more than 700 member Counties across the US with an estimated 350,000 Light Commercial Fleet assets.

IGEN's Medallion GPS is a Fleet Management Platform designed for the Light Commercial Fleet owner who requires asset management tools at lower costs. The system is organized around both asset and driver with dispatch capabilities, automated reporting, maintenance, diagnostics reporting, and driver behavior scoring built on a Nationwide AWS Cloud-based infrastructure. Medallion GPS incorporates IGEN's patented "Digital Telematics Signature", offering greater accuracy for measuring and scoring driver behavior across diverse fleets.

"With both the CEA's exclusive endorsement along with the GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contracts, IGEN now has direct access to Counties, State, and Federal Government Fleet Management opportunities across the US," said Neil G Chan, CEO of IGEN Networks Corp. The diversity of these assets along with the self-insurance of County assets creates an excellent fit with our patented "Digital Telematics Signature", a powerful tool for assessing actuarial risk of County assets and their drivers."

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation creates software services for the consumer automotive and commercial asset management industries enabling their customers to better manage their assets and protect their drivers. IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

About County Executives of America

County Executives of America's mission is two-fold: To help county governments serve the American people in the most responsive, most efficient way by acting as a national voice for its leaders and representing its interests on all levels of government. To develop, promote, and preserve the core philosophy of federalism and devolution.

CEA began as a league formed by county executives who believed that the job as the chief elected officer of a county was too important to overlook. Their initial desire to create an alliance that would assist county officers in executing their duties sparked a dramatic evolution that produced today's association. CEA's current membership includes County Executives, County Judges, Parish and Borough Presidents, City-County Mayors, Commission Presidents and Chairs, and all county leaders elected at-large by the public constituency.

A long-time affiliate group of the National Association of Counties, CEA has operated as an independent organization since 1994. With its headquarters in Washington D.C., CEA brings together top-level local officials to discuss and determine policy on wide-ranging issues that affect local governments and the people they serve.

CEA also provides a voice at the national level among the various policy making representatives including members and staff of the United States Congress, officials in the Executive Branch at both the federal and state government level and various interest groups and associations based on Capitol Hill.

CEA is governed by a Board of Directors and selected Executive Officers. The Board President is elected and serves two-year terms. For more information, please visit: www.countyexecutives.org

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

IGEN Networks Corporation

Neil G. Chan

info@igennetworks.net

+1 (855) 912-5378

View original content:

SOURCE IGEN Networks Corporation