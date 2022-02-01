InventHelp Inventor Develops Tile Shim (ORD-2911)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While laying tile I was using paint sticks to elevate some of the tile which was time consuming and messy," said an inventor from Port, Orange, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a means to compensate for tiles that have varying thicknesses."

He developed the patent-pending TILE DEPTH EQUALIZER as a convenient, and efficient means to compensate for different tile thicknesses that would eliminate the need for jury rigged wood or related shims. This simple invention could promote adhesion between the tile and subfloor and would be adaptable to various sizes and types of tiles. Additionally, it would allow custom mosaic tile to be easier to install and less prone to poor alignment.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORD-2911, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

