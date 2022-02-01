J&T Express Sets up Its MENA Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia and Signs a MoU on the Largest Smart Logistics Park in the Region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - J&T Express, an international express logistics company, today announced at LEAP that it will set up its MENA regional headquarters in Riyadh, the capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and build the largest smart logistics industrial park in the region together with eWTP Arabia Capital and other partners.

Held in Riyadh from February 1-3, 2022, LEAP Summit is a leading global technology event in Saudi Arabia, featuring over 700 emerging technology startups. Jet Lee, Founder and Chairman of the J&T Group, delivered a keynote speech via video at the summit, announcing that J&T Express will set its MENA regional headquarters in Riyadh, the capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and build the largest smart logistics park in the region. He shared that the industrial park will meet the growing logistics demands in the region, serve J&T's consumers and partners, and enhance delivery service experiences.

Representing the Saudi Arabian government, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the smart logistics industrial park project with J&T Express and eWTP Arabia Capital. H.E. Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency the President of GACA, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, and the Chairman of Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), Board Member of Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), Mr. Faisal Alkhamisi, attended and witnessed the signing ceremony.

With the signing of the project, J&T Express is committed to cultivate professional talents, invest in advanced technology and equipment, and build the largest smart logistics industrial park in the MENA in the next ten years, making Saudi Arabia a global hub and strategic operation center for the entire regional market. The logistics park will include world-class sorting centers, auto warehousing systems, air cargo terminals, e-commerce industrial parks and modern industrial parks. It will provide the most advanced tech-driven services to its ecosystem partners in the near future and foster robust growth in the local retail and manufacturing sectors with the goal of making Saudi Arabia a pivotal gateway that bridges Asia, Europe, and Africa and helping Saudi Arabia achieve Vision 2030. This initiative is also greatly supported by the MENA venture capital eWTP Arabia Capital and other partners.

eWTP Arabia Capital's Managing Partner Jerry Li commented at the event, "It's a great pleasure for eWTP Arabia to participate in this project as a partner to further support J&T Express' operations in the MENA region and fuel its global network development. Together with J&T Express, we are confident to support more tech-driven innovative companies, supply chains and brands in China, who are looking to win over the global market."

In January this year, J&T Express launched its business in both the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) markets. With its national self-owned distribution networks and localised warehousing systems, the company has successfully achieved full coverage in both countries.

Since its establishment in 2015, J&T Express has always adhered to a global mindset. With its unique operation model and active market expansion, it has rapidly built its own delivery network in 10 countries across the pan-Asia Pacific region to meet the growing demand of users for cross-border services. J&T Express will continue exploring opportunities in emerging markets as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistic benefits to all.

About J&T Express

Founded in August 2015, J&T Express is a rapidly-growing international delivery company, with its core business in express services and cross-border logistics. J&T Express is committed to continuously creating integrated quality experiences for its customers globally. J&T Express' network spans ten countries including China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and serves over 2 billion people.

