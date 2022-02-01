SVB Leerink LLC Announces Company Name Change to SVB Securities LLC

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and technology, announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name as SVB Securities LLC. The new corporate name aligns with the firm's strategy to provide clients and investors across the innovation economy with the exceptional financial advisory services they need to support their growth and investment objectives.

"The SVB Leerink name has served us well and is highly respected among our healthcare investment banking and investor clients," said Jeff Leerink, CEO of SVB Securities. "As we have expanded into the technology sector, our new name reflects our commitment to comprehensively serve companies across the broader innovation economy. I couldn't be more excited to continue our tradition of helping our clients drive their innovations and aspirations forward."

SVB Securities is extremely well positioned to capitalize on the strong foundation that has been built in healthcare investment banking. The newly branded firm has exceptional sector expertise, the foundation of which is a highly acclaimed equity research team and is a proven trusted advisor to private and public companies in the healthcare and technology sectors.

About SVB Securities

As a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, SVB Securities helps its clients move healthcare and technology forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, deep expertise, and an extensive suite of capital market and advisory solutions, the firm is the innovation economy's partner of choice. SVB Securities is one of SVB Financial Group's (Nasdaq: SIVB) core businesses, along with Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, and SVB Capital. Learn more at svb.com. [SIVB-L]

SVB Securities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC.

