William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Names New Co-Presidents Amidst Historic Growth

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty , the premier real estate firm serving Connecticut, Westchester County, N.Y., and the Berkshires, Mass., today announced that two of the firm's leadership team veterans, Carolyn Fugere and Vincent Socci, will assume new senior roles serving under Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and co-owner Paul Breunich. Carolyn Fugere will serve as Co-President and Chief Sales Officer and Vincent Socci will serve as Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. The promotions come at a time of significant expansion for the company following a decade of steady growth.

Accomplished Company Veterans Carolyn Fugere and Vincent Socci Assume Co-President Roles

Breunich cited the company's significant growth and commitment to continued exceptional support for its sales associates and clients as the primary drivers behind the need for the new positions. The firm is planning on opening new brokerages in Northern Westchester and in Columbia County in the second quarter of 2022. Most recently, the firm opened new offices in Niantic and Mystic, Conn., providing a stronger foothold in the Shoreline region of Connecticut. These openings were the latest in a long-term strategy of expanding the company's premium services in key markets with brick-and-mortar locations, including new offices in Hartford County, Conn., Irvington, N.Y., and the Berkshires, Mass.

The explosive sales growth from the past two years is an additional factor, as the company has moved from managing a $4 billion portfolio with approximately 1,000 agents in early 2020 to a $6.8 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in early 2022.

"Our company is faced with incredible opportunity at the rate we are growing, and I can think of no two individuals better qualified to help lead us into the future," said Breunich. "Carolyn and Vin are visionary leaders who have earned their stripes, each playing consequential roles in some of our most important milestones over the years. I look forward to the great success they will undoubtedly achieve in their new positions."

As Co-President and Chief Sales Officer, Carolyn Fugere will be responsible for driving sales and agent growth in the company's 27 offices while continuing to lead the company's training initiatives for agents and staff.

Fugere brings 20 years of expertise in managing, marketing and selling in suburban, urban and rural markets. During her tenure with William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty, she has served exceptionally as Brokerage Manager for eight sales offices and managed 30% of all the company's agents, leading operations in markets including Litchfield County, Conn., the Berkshires, Mass., Larchmont, N.Y. and, most recently, New Canaan, Conn. She also oversaw the launch of a new brokerage operation in a brand-new territory in the Berkshires, Mass., and built the agent roster organically. Fugere is a two-time William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Manager of the Year award winner.

As Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Vincent Socci will be fully responsible for the operational side of the company's business. Socci will manage the firm's day to day operations and oversee the marketing, technology, accounting and relocation departments.

With 20 years of experience in residential real estate, Socci joined William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty as Director of Marketing in 2009 and that same year was an instrumental part in managing the acquisition of six brokerages from Sotheby's International Realty, Inc., transitioning more than 300 sales associates. He stepped into the Chief Operating Officer position in 2013 and has since played an integral role in the growth and development of the firm's presence in all territories. He has also led the company's digital innovation efforts including the development of its award-winning website and other technology platforms.

"By leveraging Carolyn and Vin's unique strengths and skill sets, our company will continue to adapt to the ever-changing marketplace and deliver our customers an extraordinary experience," said Breunich. "I am excited to collaborate with our new Co-Presidents and am confident that today this firm is better positioned than ever for great success in the future."

