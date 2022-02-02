Cengage Group Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality as Part of Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index For the Second Consecutive Year, Cengage Group Earned a Score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Annual Assessment of LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage Group, a global education technology company with more than 4,200 employees, announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, earning the company a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality designation for the second year in a row. HRC's Equality Index is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"It is a great honor to again be recognized as part of HRC's Corporate Equality Index," said Michael E. Hansen, CEO, Cengage Group. "I passionately believe that the more diverse your organization is, the better the decision-making. At Cengage Group, we strive to create a workplace that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion, not just because it is the right thing to do, but because it is a business imperative."

Hansen continued to say, "This recognition affirms the strides we have made as a company towards equality, particularly for LGBTQ+ employees. This is the result of collaborative actions and initiatives from contributors across the organization including our leadership, Human Resources, Employee Resource Groups and Inclusion and Diversity teams. We will continue to drive forward these efforts to ensure inclusion, diversity and belonging are sustainable parts of our culture and business."

Cengage Group is committed to workplace equality for LGBTQIA+ employees, as well as furthering inclusion, diversity and belonging more broadly in the organization. During the last year, this included launching a Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Learning First Series for employees, providing transparency into demographic data, expanding inclusion and diversity training and wellness initiatives, such as "Wellness Days", that give employees time off to step away from work and recharge. Additionally, the company's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) launched three additional affinity groups focused on mental health, parents and caregivers and disabilities and chronic illnesses. Cengage Group's now seven ERGs, including Pride which represents our global LGBTQIA+ population, provide a strong forum for community, advocacy and connection for all employees.

Furthermore, Cengage Group CEO Michael Hansen recently signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge, which is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Over 2,000 signatories across more than 85 industries are currently part of the pledge. The pledge includes four commitments that focus on fostering transparency, discussion, learning and governance.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Cengage Group for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

Cengage Group joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Cengage Group

Cengage Group, a global education technology company serving millions of learners, provides affordable, quality digital products and services that equip students with the skills and competencies needed to be job ready. For more than 100 years, we have enabled the power and joy of learning with trusted, engaging content, and now, integrated digital platforms. We serve the higher education, workforce skills, secondary education, English language teaching and research markets worldwide. Through our scalable technology, including MindTap and Cengage Unlimited, we support all learners who seek to improve their lives and achieve their dreams through education. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

