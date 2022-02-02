Cigna's Dr. Luis Torres Selected for National Fellowship to Drive Social Change

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Luis Torres, a behavioral health medical director for Cigna Corporation's health services business Evernorth, has been selected to join CEO Action for a yearlong fellowship beginning this month. Dr. Torres is based in Florida and will work alongside fellows from some of the world's leading companies to address racial injustice at national, state and local levels.

"I grew up in a low-income, Hispanic community in Puerto Rico, where I saw and experienced inequities based on race and socioeconomic background," Dr. Torres said. "Because of my background and 20 years of experience as a behavioral health physician, I understand the different layers of disparities my patients face and am passionate about advancing equity to create better health outcomes."

The CEO Action for Racial Equity fellowship is a first-of-its-kind, business-led initiative to advance racial equity, address social injustice and improve societal well-being through policy change. Since 2017 Cigna has been a signatory of CEO Action, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace, and Dr. Torres will be Cigna's second CEO Action for Racial Equity fellow.

For more than a decade, Cigna has worked to identify and address health disparities to help improve health equity among customers, its workforce and in Florida communities. Cigna has partnered with the Hispanic Services Council to provide health and wellness education to Hispanic communities in the Tampa Bay area and supports the Tampa Bay Metropolitan Ministries through a Cigna Foundation grant to help people with food, rent and utilities assistance. In South Florida, health coaches with Cigna's Health Improvement Tour visited numerous communities to provide free health screenings and action steps.

Dr. Torres has been with Cigna since 2017, most recently serving as a lead medical director within the behavioral health unit of Evernorth. Outside of his work with Cigna, he is the founder and CEO of a private health practice.

For more information on Dr. Torres and his new role, visit the Cigna Newsroom.

