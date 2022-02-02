Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces Bitcoin Withdrawals For Creators

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the app store for the creator economy and the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform, today announced support for Bitcoin withdrawals for creators through its KojiPay Wallet. The new option allows creators to accept payments from their audiences in fiat currencies and later withdraw those earnings directly to their Bitcoin wallets.

"Introducing support for Bitcoin marks a pivotal first step in KojiPay's Web3 roadmap. We are rapidly moving toward a world where the creator economy and Web3 converge, and it is critical that the infrastructure we build for today's creators will support that bright future," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

KojiPay is used by hundreds of thousands of creators to enable in-app purchases on the web and inside every social network, bypassing App Store taxes and empowering the next generation of digital interactions. Support for withdrawals in Bitcoin is a feature that has been requested by many Koji creators, especially international creators who are underserved by existing payment infrastructure. Creators can enable Bitcoin withdrawals from their KojiPay settings by providing a wallet address and identity verification. Exchange prices are calculated at withdrawal time.

The new feature is available today for all Koji creators. Support for more cryptocurrencies is coming soon.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

