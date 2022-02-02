Extensive Patent Estate Protects NICO's Leadership Position in Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery

Over 35,000 surgical cases validate transformative outcomes for patients with brain tumors and stroke
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device innovator NICO Corporation and leader of minimally invasive neurosurgical care has revolutionized neurosurgery with technologies that improve clinical outcomes in brain tumor removal and treatment of hemorrhagic stroke, validated through more than 170 peer-reviewed published papers with over 550 unique authors from major academic centers. The company is also the sponsor of ENRICH, a 300-patient $10 million randomized controlled trial. The clinical trial seeks to compare the outcomes between minimally invasive early surgical intervention of intracerebral hemorrhage clot removal exclusively using NICO technologies versus the current standard of care, medical management.

NICO Corporation is a medical device maker located in Indianapolis that is dedicated to...
NICO Corporation is a medical device maker located in Indianapolis that is dedicated to developing technology for the field of corridor surgery, including cranial, ENT, spinal and otolaryngology, where access to the surgical site is limited. Its technology and products are designed to progress corridor surgery by creating instruments that allow for access through smaller openings and resection of soft tissue abnormalities. (PRNewsFoto/NICO Corporation)(PRNewswire)
Behind NICO's integrated technology solution is a strong & growing patent estate, including 250+ issued or pending patents.

"NICO created an ideal solution to revolutionize minimally invasive neurosurgery with an integrated system for brain surgery, which did not previously exist," said Jim Pearson, NICO President and CEO. "Our vision was unique and unconventional – provide safe access to all regions of the brain, automate the removal of brain abnormalities, while simultaneously biologically preserving the collected tissue for use in the delivery of novel therapeutics and potential implantation to the brain."

Behind NICO's integrated technology solution is a strong and continually growing patent estate that includes over 250 issued or pending patents – at least 57 of those patents designed to focus solely on safe and repeatable non-disruptive access through eloquent areas of the brain with NICO BrainPath®, efficient removal of tumors and clots down a small corridor the size of a dime using the NICO Myriad®, and collection and biological preservation of tumor tissue in the operating room with the Automated Preservation System® (see Fig.1 below).

"It's been a significant investment of time, intellectual resources and an unwavering commitment to protect our portfolio," Pearson said. "Not only is the brain the most complex organ in the body, it's also the last major organ to have a true minimally invasive surgical option that can deliver fewer deficits and improved outcomes. So, when a complete solution to brain surgery is created that never existed before, protecting intellectual investment is a high priority."

NICO Corporation is the first company to have developed and patented technologies to create an entirely new minimally invasive surgical market in neurosurgery that offers less invasive and less disruptive brain surgery for subcortical and skull base lesions, including hemorrhagic stroke – the most costly, deadly and debilitating form of stroke with no surgical solution to date. It is an evidence- and outcomes-based company dedicated to enabling new surgical options for once inoperable brain abnormalities and the ability to create access for direct delivery of novel therapeutics and for the emerging world of brain implants.

Learn about NICO technologies at NICOneuro.com; follow news updates on LinkedIn and Twitter, and view surgical and patient videos on YouTube at NICOneuroCorp.

FIGURE 1

NICO PATENTED PRODUCTS

FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC PATENTS RELATED TO

BRAINPATH, MYRIAD and AUTOMATED PRESERVATION SYSTEM

 

 

 

NICO BrainPath®

 

 

 

NICO Myriad®

 

 

 

NICO Automated
Preservation System®

 

US8430825B2

 

US9820480B2

 

US8460327B2

 

EP3398541B1

 

EP2804538B1

 

EP2427118B1

 

JP5703291B2

 

EP2967504A1

 

EP2770924B1

 

JP6108412B2

 

EP2531120B1

 

US8486097B2

 

US9579121B2

 

CA2857256C

 

US9504247B2

 

US9655639B2

 

US10398462B2

 

US9216031B2

 

EP2763608B1

 

EP3338645A3

 

CA2755078C

 

CA2748453C

 

JP6636561B2

 

CA2844755C

 

US9265523B2

 

US9757147B2

 

US8986334B2

 

US9161820B2

 

US10368890B2

 

 

 

US9279751B2

 

US10959424B2

 

US8357175B2

 

AU2013209737B2

 

JP6112571B2

 

EP3045125B1

 

EP2398407B1

 

JP6325071B2

 

US10143366B2

 

US10307183B2

 

US10449340B2

 

US9387010B2

 

US9186175B2

 

US8496599B2

 

 

 

US9028518B2

 

US8702738B2

 

US10080578B2

 

AU2017232062B2

 

US9931105B2

 

AU2009345801B2

 

AU2009340436B2

 

AU2014228639B2

 

AU2019200489A1

 

AU2018203807B2

 

AU2012329006B2

 

JP5746640B2

 

US9622777B2

 

US10048176B2

 

 

Contact: Sue Goin
sue.goin@sapphire-com.com
317.402.8690

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extensive-patent-estate-protects-nicos-leadership-position-in-minimally-invasive-neurosurgery-301473491.html

SOURCE NICO Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.