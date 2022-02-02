Shoppers Can Combat Junk Sleep and Save Up to 50% on the Best Mattress Brands

Mattress Firm Launches Unbeatable Savings on Top-Rated Mattresses for Presidents' Day Shoppers Can Combat Junk Sleep and Save Up to 50% on the Best Mattress Brands

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is celebrating Presidents' Day with its biggest sale of the year by giving consumers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their sleep sanctuaries with unbeatable deals and discounts on top-rated mattresses and bedding accessories.

Starting February 2, consumers can shop Mattress Firm's Presidents' Day sale and upgrade to a king for the price of a queen mattress, or a queen for the price of a twin mattress. Plus - shoppers can save up to $500 and receive a FREE adjustable base, worth up to $499, with qualifying purchases.

In addition to those great deals, consumers can also save up to 50% on select mattresses from top-rated brands, such as Sleepys, Sealy, tulo and more while supplies last. Now is the best time to purchase a new mattress and bedding products to help improve your sleep.

Unjunk your sleep by shopping Mattress Firm's Presidents' Day Sale now through March 8:

In-store and online:

Upgrade to a king mattress for the price of queen*

Upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin*

Save up to $500 , PLUS a FREE adjustable base**with qualifying purchase

Earn up to a $100 Bonus Cash (to use in stores and online 3/2-3/8)***

Earn up to 50% off on top selling mattresses from Sealy, Serta, Sleepy's, tulo, and more. Select mattresses starting at $224.99 + in-stock for immediate delivery

PLUS, get better sleep for $1 a month**** for the first three months with minimum purchase and 36-month financing.

Online exclusives:

UnJunk Your Sleep Sale: get an extra 20% off with code UNJUNK20

For more information on how to find the perfect mattress at the perfect price, visit www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

About Mattress Firm

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,400 neighborhood stores, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com.

