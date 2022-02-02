Opsahl Dawson Announces New Shareholders Ahead of Record Tax Season

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsahl Dawson, a leading Pacific Northwest Certified Public Accounting firm headquartered in Southwest Washington, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new shareholders.

Team members, Kelsey Elwess, Sam Christensen, and Ursula Perkins were promoted to the firm's growing shareholder group in January 2022.

"I am very proud of the leadership and contributions that these professionals provide to our team, clients, and our community," said Aaron Dawson, Managing Shareholder. "They continually lead by example, offering training and mentoring to their peers."

Dawson also noted the critical role their promotions will play in rolling out the firm's CPA Forward Platform, a soon-to-be-released suite of future-focused tax planning services that help make businesses and individuals more profitable and resilient.

Looking ahead, Elwess and Christensen have teamed up to overhaul the Opsahl Dawson's Entity Department with industry-leading software, training, and procedures.

In addition to her status as a shareholder, Ursula Perkins will also assume primary leadership of the organization's Trust Department as its new Director. "Ursula has made a huge impact on our firm over the past 11 years," Dawson said. "Her dedication to the firm has allowed us to grow our 1040 practice with great quality, procedures, and well-trained staff."

Energized by the growth of its leadership members, the team at Opsahl Dawson are gearing up for a record tax season in 2022 and another milestone year for the firm and their clients.

About Opsahl Dawson

Opsahl Dawson is an award-winning Certified Public Accounting firm bound and determined to change the way businesses and individuals approach tax planning. Based in Vancouver and Longview, Washington, the firm has leveraged traditional values, cutting-edge technology, and first-class service to grow from a family-run business to a forward-thinking tax and accounting firm that employs 78 team members in 10 states across the nation.

