PeopleSpace Launches Return-to-Office Campaign, Promotes Leaders for Design Experience, Logistics, and Workplace Strategy

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To guide pandemic-weary companies and employees back to shared workspaces where people can thrive, PeopleSpace, the West Coast leader of workspace strategy, workspace furniture solutions, architectural walls, and custom products, is launching a new return-to-office campaign, "Let's Talk People, Let's Talk Space 2022."

In response to requests from West Coast employers, PeopleSpace has developed a program of customized workplace settings that respond to the growing demand for greater workplace flexibility and wellness solutions. PeopleSpace is currently working with entertainment studios, gaming giants, international law firms, healthcare networks, real estate leaders, and other major employers to reimagine workplace environments for a post-pandemic era.

A recent industry survey of office workers found employees are experiencing virtual fatigue and want to get back to the office while still maintaining flexibility.

63% of respondents want to alternate between different places of work.

The findings also reveal work-life balance is now the No. 1 workforce priority, ahead of salary.

"The office in 2022 and beyond needs to have a purpose and meaning," said Gynjer Peck, chief design and experience officer at PeopleSpace. "Employees are asking for work-life balance and a feeling of belonging, so they feel comfortable and motivated to return."

In response, PeopleSpace is creating more welcoming environments with open spaces for collaboration and quiet areas for focus work. Rows of workstations are now being replaced with sofas, booths, and outdoor working spaces to provide the inspiration and connectivity employees crave.

To support this forward-thinking approach, PeopleSpace has appointed several new leaders in the organization.

Gynjer Peck has been named chief design and experience officer. She oversees a team of designers, specifiers, project managers, and researchers dedicated to improving the client experience. Prior to her new role, Peck served as design director for the company.

Pamela Escobedo has been promoted to chief logistics officer, overseeing project coordination, installation services, quality assurance, and logistics coordination. Throughout her 17-year career with PeopleSpace, Escobedo has demonstrated operations expertise and leadership.

Michael Fisher , with over 15 years of brand strategy, commercial design, and consulting experience, is assuming the role of workplace strategist. He helps translate an organization's culture and business vision into strategic spatial concepts and compelling design.

"Now more than ever, it's important to be intentional about emphasizing company culture and values within the workspace," said Brian Airth, PeopleSpace's co-founder and chief business development officer. "We're guiding our clients down this exciting path and collaborating together to create workplace ecosystems that support employee productivity and well-being."

To provide employers with guidance and insights on what employees are seeking in 2022, the campaign will include employer-focused educational materials, case studies, webinars, upcoming events, and tours at PeopleSpace's Customer Experience Centers throughout the West Coast.

Amplified by a partnership with Haworth, PeopleSpace is recognized as a Best in Class dealer, awarded to less than 10% of Haworth's global dealer network. "Only through outstanding dealerships like PeopleSpace is Haworth able to provide the exceptional service experience our customers deserve," said Franco Bianchi, CEO of Haworth.

Using its proprietary six-step design and procurement process, PeopleSpace stands apart in its approach to place the customer experience at the center of its operations. With a single corporate point of contact for each client, PeopleSpace provides a streamlined, customer-centric process that integrates best practices, cutting-edge technology, and innovative tools to enhance the business space-planning experience from start to finish.

ABOUT PEOPLESPACE

PeopleSpace is a service-based company and West Coast leader in workspace strategies and commercial furniture solutions with over 22 years of success in creating environments to improve employees' well-being, culture, engagement, and retention. With five Customer Experience Centers (Irvine, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay area in California; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington); a custom furniture manufacturing and design studio; an architectural interiors/demountable wall specialty subcontractor; and three installation, warehousing, and service facilities, PeopleSpace delivers a comprehensive, streamlined customer experience. For more information visit: www.peoplespace.com.

