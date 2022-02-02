Sempra Honored by Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies List

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced that it has been named as one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022. This is the 12th time that Sempra has been recognized by this annual list, which honors global businesses with strong corporate reputations across nine key attributes, including financial soundness, investment value, innovation, social responsibility and talent.

"This honor reflects the dedication of our 19,000 employees who are focused on building a more sustainable future for our customers and the communities we serve," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "In today's globally connected energy markets, that is the central purpose of our company as we look to consistently deliver durable, long-term value to our shareholders."

Fortune partners with Korn Ferry Hay Group, a global management consulting firm, to select companies for the annual World's Most Admired Companies list from a survey of approximately 15,000 senior executives, directors and financial analysts. Fortune considered the 1,000 largest U.S. companies, ranked by revenue, for the list along with non-U.S. companies that have revenues of approximately $10 billion or more. Companies were invited to participate across 52 industry groupings and the overall corporate reputation score is an average of nine key attribute scores.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies has more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America serving some of the world's leading economies. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture with a focus on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

